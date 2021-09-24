Will Hang Seng go for a lower low?

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded lower yesterday, after hitting resistance at 24805. Overall, the index remains below the tentative downside resistance line drawn from the high of June 28th, and thus, we would still see a negative near-term picture.
A clear and decisive dip below 23765, marked by Tuesday’s low, would confirm a forthcoming lower low on both the 4-hour and daily charts and may pave the way towards the 22970 territory, defined as a support by the low of September 25th, 2020. If that barrier is not able to halt the slide, then its break may result in extensions towards the low of May 25th, 2020, at 22500.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down after it hit resistance slightly below its 50 line, while the MACD, although above its trigger line, has topped within its negative territory. Both indicators suggest that the index is gaining back some downside speed, which is in line with the scenario of seeing further near-term declines.
In order to abandon the bearish case and start examining whether the bulls have stolen the bears’ swords, we would like to see a recovery above 26215. This may confirm the break above the aforementioned tentative downside resistance line and may initially target the 26890 zone, which is defined as a resistance by the inside swing lows of July 9th and 21st. Another break, above 26890, could carry larger bullish implications, perhaps setting the stage for the peak of July 22nd, at 27755.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1700 as the market mood turns sour
Poor German data and renewed concerns about a default of the Chinese Evergrande property giant undermined investors’ sentiment, pushing them into the dollar’s safety.
GBP/USD accelerates its slump, trades around 1.3650
GBP/USD is under strong selling pressure, trimming most of its post-BOE gains. Concerns about the global financial health and slow moves towards tapering weigh on markets.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
Evergrande, VIX and yields make for choppy day ahead
Equity markets remain focused on Evergrande as rumours of a possible default on overseas debt swirl. The market appears to be on the hunt for negative news, which leads us to conclude that stocks are going lower in the short term.