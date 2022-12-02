In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire underlines the inevitable paper market unwinding following Basel III compliance, as the COMEX is forced to compete with an increasingly global physical marketplace.
The London wholesaler exposes the speculators that will be left tricked with undeliverable short positions, waking up into what will likely be a bid-only market.
Timestamps
00:00 Start.
01:45 A recap on the 100th episode.
08:07 Global central banks’ gold buying spree.
19:23 EFP mechanism is COMEX Achilles’ heel.
24:37 Silver paper load outs continue.
36:06 Closing on metals rally inflection point.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
AMC advances more than 3% in premarket day after being halted
AMC stock is up 3.4% in Friday's premarket just a day after authorities halted trading due to unusual volatility. Thursday saw options volume three times higher than the 20-day average.