In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire underlines the inevitable paper market unwinding following Basel III compliance, as the COMEX is forced to compete with an increasingly global physical marketplace.

The London wholesaler exposes the speculators that will be left tricked with undeliverable short positions, waking up into what will likely be a bid-only market.

Timestamps

00:00 Start.

01:45 A recap on the 100th episode.

08:07 Global central banks’ gold buying spree.

19:23 EFP mechanism is COMEX Achilles’ heel.

24:37 Silver paper load outs continue.

36:06 Closing on metals rally inflection point.