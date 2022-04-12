Our weekly Elliott Wave analysis reviews the EUR/USD monthly chart, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency daily chart, and XAU/USD on the daily chart.

The EUR/USD monthly chart is testing a key support zone and trend line (green) and facing a decisive moment: will price action break or bounce?

The BTC/USD made a bearish reversal, which means that the bullish pattern is probably an ABC (blue) pattern.

EUR/USD faces decisive support zone

The EUR/USD is facing a decisive moment: will price action break or bounce? The EUR/USD bullish bounce would confirm a potential ABCDE (pink) triangle pattern within wave B (red). Price action needs to break above the opening of this month and last month’s high. An ABC up could be expected within wave E (pink). The EUR/USD bearish breakout would indicate an immediate downtrend. In that case, price action completed an ABC (pink) correction and is making a decline within a 123 (pink) of wave C (red).

BTC/USD bearish swing to rebound at Fibs

Bitcoin has made a small bearish reversal. Is the crypto currency looking for a downtrend or for a bounce, let’s review:

However, we expect price action to develop a larger bullish correction within wave B (purple). Therefore, a bullish and expanded WXY (pink) pattern is the current favorite Elliott Wave pattern in wave B (purple). A bullish bounce at the Fibonacci support levels would confirm it. But a bearish breakout below the support zone would indicate it. The main targets are located at the Fibonacci targets.

Gold pushing for a bullish breakout

The XAU/USD has made a bullish bounce and is now testing the resistance:

The XAU/USD made a strong push up for a wave 3 (blue). The retracement is probably a wave 4 (blue), although the wave 4 can be extended and complete itself at a later moment in time (blue 4’). A breakout (green arrows) above the resistance (orange) could indicate an attempt to test the previous top. A break below the previous tops (blue boxes) would invalidate the bullish outlook.

