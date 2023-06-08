Weaker US data has hit the dollar and allowed US stocks to move higher, while ex-dividends have hit the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks edge higher
“US markets have moved higher on hopes that the Fed will opt to leave its hiking campaign on pause for longer, after jobless claims came in weaker than expected. This week has seen signs of broadening participation in the rally, with the Dow managing to recoup some losses, though once again it the Nasdaq 100 that is leading the way while small caps are in fact losing ground. Much now hangs on what the Fed says and does next week, and will see increasingly hesitant trading in stocks as the decision nears.”
Ex-dividend stocks hold back FTSE 100
“Given the swathe of ex-dividend names today it is not surprising that the FTSE 100 continues to struggle. A recovery in the pound against the dollar has also hampered the index, putting it on the back foot against other indices that have shown signs of strength.”
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold: XAU/USD pressures highs around $1,970 Premium
XAU/USD posted a nice comeback after bottoming at $1,939.66 a troy ounce on Thursday, a fresh weekly low. The US Dollar traded with a soft tone since the beginning of the day but turned frankly negative within American trading hours.
Cardano, Solana TVLs hold up despite SEC security label
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified several tokens as securities in its recent lawsuits against leading crypto exchange platforms Binance and Coinbase.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.