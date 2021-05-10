Market movers today
A quiet start for the week in terms of economic data, Norwegian inflation figures will be released for April and later in the day Norway will announce the decision on the future use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its vaccine programme. Fed's Evans will discuss the economic outlook in the evening.
Later in the week, markets will focus on US April CPI figures, which are still distorted by base effects. German ZEW expectations for May on Tuesday should still paint a constructive picture of the recovery. ECB minutes on Friday should not bring much new information as the April meeting has relatively uneventful. US Retail Sales growth (released on Friday) is expected to decline as March figures were boosted by the latest round of stimulus checks. Finally, we have a range of Fed speakers on the agenda throughout the week.
The 60 second overview
US labour market report: The non-farm payrolls figure on Friday disappointed market expectations. With NFP of only +266k versus 1m expected it was significantly below expectations, but also the downward revisions of -78k in the two previous months was weak. As a result the unemployment rate ticked higher but that is because the labour force participation rate is increasing (which is good). Average weekly hours was also up to 35.0 from 34.9. However, a weak report that will not trigger a Fed tapering discussion near term. Notably the fixed income market rallied 8bp on the weak report, however as the details were not as bad as first envisaged, the market sold-off and ended virtually unchanged on the day. Fed's Kashkari said that 'We are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic'.
Scottish election: The parliamentary elections in Scotland ended with a majority to the pro-independent parties. The SNP got 64 seats (of the 125 seats) and with the support of (also pro-independent) Greens's 8 seats, the pressure for another independence referendum on Boris Johnson is high. That said, First minister Sturgeon and Johnson agree the most important issue near term is the COVID-19 situation.
Oil: The largest US fuel pipeline, Colonial Pipeline suffered a cyberattack on Friday shutting down its operations and is still not operational yet again. This adds to the already surging commodities. Oil ended the day broadly unchanged on the day at USD65/bbl.
Equities: Equities finished higher on Friday. The reflation narrative reversed as macro missed expectations which took back some of the value rotation leading up to the data release. This however fuelled the risk appetite, and sent Dow and S&P to record closes. In total, Dow 0.7%, S&P 500 0.7%, Nasdaq 0.9%, Russell 2000 1.4%. Risk on with all sectors except consumer staples higher. Even VIX dropped back to a week-low. Energy the best performer, along with industrials and tech. The risk appetite lingers in Asia as well with most markets higher. US futures points to a positive start of the week.
FI: Friday saw a sharp intraday reaction to the US labour market report. As the headline figures was a massive disappointment with approx.. 750k below expectations, the US treasury market rallied some 8bp, leading the global rates alongside. However, as markets digested that the labour market report was not as bad as the headlines suggested (but still weak), the market sold off again and ended virtually unchanged on the day. EGB spreads remain under pressure with most of the 'Draghi-trade' being unwound leaving the Italian-German spread at 118bp.
FX: EUR/USD moved higher the jobs report miss on Friday. We expect the cross to stay above 1.20 near-term. No big GBP reaction after the pro-independence parties secured the majority in last week's Scottish Parliament election.
Credit: Credit markets were in a good mood on Friday where iTraxx Xover tightened 3bp (to 251bp) and Main 1bp (to 50bp). HY bonds ended 1bp tighter and IG unchanged.
Nordic macro and markets:
Today we get Danish CPI inflation for April. We expect inflation to increase to 1.1% from 1.0% in March. Base effects after last years' huge oil price decline in April is the key contributing factor. The big joker is whether the summer sale in clothing has come early this year in the wake of reopening as we have to some extent imbedded in to our forecast. If this is not the case, we could be looking at a print between 1.2 and 1.3% instead. Air fares will weigh on inflation this month as the imputed price will increase significantly but with a much lower weight compared to last year. With the April prices, the PSO tariff on electricity is once and for all phased out and will thus no longer weigh further on inflation going forward.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.