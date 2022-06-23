GBP/USD consolidates gains
Sterling edged higher after the UK’s CPI accelerated to 9.1% in May. A previous surge above 1.2200 prompted sellers to trim their positions, reducing the downward pressure. The former supply zone has turned into a demand one (1.2180) where buyers would look to hold onto their gains. A close above 1.2400 may bring the pound to June’s high at 1.2600, a major resistance on the daily chart. 1.2050 is an important support to keep the rebound valid. Otherwise, the pair would resume its bearish course.
USD/CAD tests support
The Canadian dollar bounced higher after May’s CPI exceeded expectations. The greenback is struggling to consolidate its gains after a tentative break above last month’s peak at 1.3070. The bulls have bought the pullback around 1.2860. A rally above 1.3070 would trigger a runaway rally as selling interests become scarce, paving the way for a recovery above 1.3300. However, a bearish breakout would dent the mood in the short-term and force leveraged buyers to bail out. Then 1.2700 would be the next support.
US oil nears critical support
WTI crude remains under pressure over fears of recession. A fall below the daily support at 109.00 triggered a new round of liquidation. After a clean cut through the 30-day moving average, the demand area between May’s lows (99.00) and the psychological level of 100.00 is critical in keeping the price afloat in the medium-term. The RSI’s triple dip into the oversold zone caused a rebound as the bears’ profit-taking met the bulls’ buying the dip. 111.00 is the first obstacle to remove before the commodity could bounce back.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears
Weak growth-related data and concerns of an economic slowdown spurred risk aversion on Thursday. AUD/USD is down for a second consecutive day and approaching the June monthly low at 0.6850.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure
The EUR/USD pair eased after EU data showed a sharp deceleration in businesses activity at the end of the second quarter in the Union. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled recession concerns.
Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout
XAUUSD is gaining bearish traction and is poised to challenge the weekly low. Fed’s Powell testimony spurred risk aversion amid inflation and growth fears. US data pointed to slowing economic progress at the end of the second quarter.
Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?
Ripple’s XRP price continues treading with mundane price action. Time will tell which direction the digital remittance token heads next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!