GBP/USD consolidates gains

Sterling edged higher after the UK’s CPI accelerated to 9.1% in May. A previous surge above 1.2200 prompted sellers to trim their positions, reducing the downward pressure. The former supply zone has turned into a demand one (1.2180) where buyers would look to hold onto their gains. A close above 1.2400 may bring the pound to June’s high at 1.2600, a major resistance on the daily chart. 1.2050 is an important support to keep the rebound valid. Otherwise, the pair would resume its bearish course.

USD/CAD tests support

The Canadian dollar bounced higher after May’s CPI exceeded expectations. The greenback is struggling to consolidate its gains after a tentative break above last month’s peak at 1.3070. The bulls have bought the pullback around 1.2860. A rally above 1.3070 would trigger a runaway rally as selling interests become scarce, paving the way for a recovery above 1.3300. However, a bearish breakout would dent the mood in the short-term and force leveraged buyers to bail out. Then 1.2700 would be the next support.

US oil nears critical support

WTI crude remains under pressure over fears of recession. A fall below the daily support at 109.00 triggered a new round of liquidation. After a clean cut through the 30-day moving average, the demand area between May’s lows (99.00) and the psychological level of 100.00 is critical in keeping the price afloat in the medium-term. The RSI’s triple dip into the oversold zone caused a rebound as the bears’ profit-taking met the bulls’ buying the dip. 111.00 is the first obstacle to remove before the commodity could bounce back.