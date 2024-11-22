USD/JPY Price Forecast: Range play intact as trades seek clarity on BoJ rate-hike path

- USD/JPY attracts some dip-buyers following a stronger Japanese CPI-led downtick.
- The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the JPY.
- Bets for a less dovish Fed and elevated US bond yields lift USD to a fresh YTD top.
The USD/JPY pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday and remains confined in a familiar range. As investors look past the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from Japan, the uncertainty tied to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate-hike plans and the upbeat market mood undermines the Japanese Yen (JPY). This, along with an extension of the post-US election US Dollar (USD) rally, acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
The Japan Statistics Bureau reported this Friday that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased from 2.5% to the 2.3% YoY rate in October, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food items, grew 2.3%. Additional details revealed that a core inflation reading that excludes both energy and fresh food costs remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% annual target and rose to 2.3% in October from 2.1% in the prior month. This comes on top of BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish remarks on Thursday and keeps the door open for another rate hike move in December. Investors, however, remain cautious in the wake of increased domestic political uncertainty, which might restrict the BoJ to tighten its monetary policy further.
Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that the economic stimulus package would be around ¥39 trillion, though fails to impress the JPY bulls. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, continues to draw support from speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut interest rates slowly amid concerns that US President Donald Trump's policies could reignite inflation. Adding to this, Trump's expansionary plans continue to fuel worries over a possible rise in the US fiscal deficit, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, lifts the USD to its highest level since October 2023 and contributes to driving flows away from the lower-yielding JPY, offering additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
Furthermore, the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven JPY, suggests that the path of least resistance for the currency pair is to the upside. That said, the threat of a possible government intervention to prop up the domestic currency might hold back the JPY bears from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair. This, in turn, points to an extension of the range-bound price action ahead of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the North American session. Apart from this, comments from influential FOMC members, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair once again manages to defend and bounce off the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. The said support is currently pegged near the 154.00-153.95 region and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices to the weekly swing low, around the 153.30-153.25 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 153.00 mark, could pave the way for some meaningful corrective decline from a multi-month peak touched last week.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and validate the near-term bullish outlook for the USD/JPY pair. A sustained strength beyond the 155.00 psychological mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and allow spot prices to surpass the 155.40 supply zone and reclaim the 156.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the 156.25-156.30 intermediate hurdle en route to the 156.75 region, or the highest level since July 23 touched last Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from two-year lows, stays below 1.0450
EUR/USD recovers modestly and trades above 1.0400 after setting a two-year low below 1.0350 following the disappointing PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone on Friday. Market focus shifts to November PMI data releases from the US.
GBP/USD falls to six-month lows below 1.2550, eyes on US PMI
GBP/USD extends its losses for the third successive session and trades at a fresh fix-month low below 1.2550 on Friday. Disappointing PMI data from the UK weigh on Pound Sterling as investors await US PMI data releases.
Gold price refreshes two-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond $2,700 mark
Gold price hits a fresh two-week top during the first half of the European session on Friday, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the $2,700 mark. This marks the fifth successive day of a positive move and is fueled by the global flight to safety amid persistent geopolitical tensions stemming from the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war.
Geopolitics back on the radar
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine caused renewed unease in the markets this week. Putin signed an amendment to Russian nuclear doctrine, which allows Russia to use nuclear weapons for retaliating against strikes carried out with conventional weapons.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.