USD/JPY
The USDJPY advances for the third consecutive day and cracks initial barrier at 137.94 (Fibo 23.6% of 151.94/133.62 descend).
The dollar received fresh boost from renewed warnings from economists that the US economy is heading into recession, despite recent encouraging signals from solid US economic data which revived hopes that the largest world economy may skip recession.
Recovery emerged after a bear-trap under ascending 200DMA, with initial signals of reversal pattern forming on daily chart, though bulls would require more evidence, as overall structure is still bearish.
Break of 137.94 would generate initial bullish signal which would require lift above pivotal barriers at 140.00/60 (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of 151.94/133.62) to sideline short-term bears.
Broken 5DMA (136.17) marks initial support which should keep the downside protected and maintain bear-term bullish bias.
Caution on drop below 200DMA (134.83) loss of which would signal bearish continuation.
Res: 137.94; 138.81; 140.00; 140.62.
Sup: 136.78; 136.17; 134.83; 133.62.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 139.07
- R2 138.25
- R1 137.6
- PP 136.78
-
- S1 136.14
- S2 135.32
- S3 134.67
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.