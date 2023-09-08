USD/JPY
USDJPY is holding in a sideways mode under new 2023 top for the third consecutive day but remains on track for bullish weekly close.
Today’s short-lived dip was contained by rising 10DMA and left long tail on daily candle, pointing to strong bids and suggesting that larger bulls remain firmly in play.
Overbought conditions on daily chart signal that the action may hold in extended consolidation before bulls tighten grip, for attack at initial target at 148.00, which guards barriers at 148.82 (Nov 2022 high) and 150 (psychological).
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls above broken Fibo barrier at 146.10 (76.4% of 151.94/127.22, reinforced by 20DMA).
Although traders remain cautious on persisting threats of intervention, the dollar remains attractive, due to expectations that the Fed will keep high borrowing cost for extended period, as well as persisting gap between US and Japan’s monetary policies.
Res: 147.87; 148.00; 148.82; 150.00.
Sup: 146.68; 146.10; 145.23; 144.44.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 148.6
- R2 148.24
- R1 147.77
- PP 147.41
-
- S1 146.94
- S2 146.57
- S3 146.11
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair's action could be driven by week-end flows.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar limit its corrective losses in the early American session and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,920 but finds it hard to extend its rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% following Thursday's pullback, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of the weekend.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.