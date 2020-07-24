USD/JPY Current price: 106.33
- Tensions between the US and China and rising coronavirus cases undermine the market’s mood.
- The US session will bring the preliminary estimates of Markit July PMIs.
- USD/JPY trading at one-month low and en route to break below 106.00.
The USD/JPY pair has broken its range to the downside, hitting a fresh one-month low of 106.16. Risk-aversion leads the way amid mounting tensions between the US and China. This last has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, as Chinese Foreign Ministry considers the measures a legitimate and necessary response. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic keeps taking its toll. The US has surpassed 4 million cases and reported over 147K deaths, with 1 million new cases in the last two weeks.
The dollar is the weakest across the FX board, as equities trade dip into the red and Treasury yields fall. With Japan on holidays these days, no data has been released in the country. The US session, however, will bring the preliminary estimates of the July Markit PMIs. The Manufacturing Index is foreseen at 51.5 after printing 49.8 in June, while Services output is expected at 51 vs. the previous 47.9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has bounced from the mentioned low and trades around 106.30, maintaining a firm bearish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has turned sharply lower below the larger ones, which also gain downward strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly lower within negative levels, supporting another leg south.
Support levels: 106.15 105.80 105.45
Resistance levels: 106.60 106.95 107.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
