USD/JPY Forecast: Re-test of 111.69 likely as yield spread drops below 50-DMA

The Dollar-Yen pair 111.69 in the NY session before recovering in Asian session to 112.14, tracking the rebound in the 10-year treasury yield from its 50-DMA support. The rebound could be short lived as the spread or the difference between the US 10-year treasury yield and the Japanese 10-year government bond yield fell below 50-DMA on Tuesday.

US-Japan 10-year yield spread

The yield spread may narrow further in favor of the Japanese Yen if the US housing starts and building permits number disappoints expectations.

Technicals

Resistance

112.32 (38.2% Fib R of 108.80-114.49 + 1-hour 50-MA)

112.40-113.47 (falling channel resistance on 4-hour chart)

112.67 (1-hour 100-MA sloping downwards)

112.87 (July 17 high on 4-hour chart)

Support

111.80 (50-DMA), 111.77 (100-DMA), 111.74 (200-DMA)

111.65 (50% Fib R of 108.80-114.49)

111.35 (falling channel support on 4-hour chart)

111.00 (psychological figure)

4-hour chart

Observations

Falling tops formation

RSI still not oversold, suggests room for further losses in the pair

50-MA, 100-MA topped out, bearish crossover likely

Daily chart

Observations

RSI has turned bearish

Potential bearish crossover between 50-MA & 100-MA, 50-MA & 200-MA

Comments