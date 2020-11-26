USD/JPY Current price: 104.24
- Japan’s Tokyo inflation is expected to have contracted further in November.
- A holiday in the US exacerbates the quietness around USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY consolidates daily losses in the 104.20 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 104.20 price zone, consolidating losses after giving up some ground at the beginning of the day, amid the broad dollar’s weakness. A sour market mood throughout the European session kept the pair under pressure, while a US holiday exacerbated range trading through the second part of the day.
Japan published the final reading of the September Leading Economic Index, which resulted at 92.5, below the 92.9 expected. The Coincident Index for the same period improved to 81.1. The US won’t release macroeconomic data for the rest of the week. Early on Friday, Japan will publish November Tokyo inflation, foreseen at -0.6% YoY contracting further from the previous -0.3%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair remains lifeless at daily lows, gaining bearish potential in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is now below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA still maintaining its bullish slope. The Momentum indicator turned lower after failing to surpass its midline, while the RSI is directionless around 48. Thin market conditions may see the pair holding within familiar levels this Friday, although the risk is skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.15
Resistance levels: 104.65 105.00 105.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retains gains, lacks follow-through
The AUD/USD pair has spent the day consolidating gains above 0.7360 but was unable to find a catalyst to extend its advance.
EUR/USD could still retest the year high at 1.2011
EUR/USD has reached a higher high for the month, at 1.1940. German data put a cap to the advance, but the dollar’s weakness keeps the risk skewed to the upside.
Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount
The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.
Neo Price Prediction: NEO could bottom out at $15 if sell orders continue piling up
Neo is currently trading at $16.21 after a significant 27% decline from the high at $21.82. The entire cryptocurrency market plummeted in the past 24 hours, and altcoins suffered the most.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!