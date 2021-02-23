USD/JPY Current price: 105.25
- US Treasury yields held ground, but Wall Street remained under pressure.
- Japan will publish the December Leading Economic Index estimated at 94.9.
- USD/JPY is at risk of falling despite a modest intraday advance.
The USD/JPY pair is ending the day with modest gains in the 105.20 price zone, recovering from an intraday low of 104.92. US indexes plunged after the opening amid a tech-led sell-off, although Federal Reserve Powell poured some cold water on the slide, as his words hinted quantitative easing is here to stay. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields held ground. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note pivoted around 1.35%, where it finished the day.
Japanese markets were closed due to a local holiday but will resume working on Wednesday. The country will publish the December Leading Economic Index, previously estimated at 94.9. The Coincident Index for the same period is expected at 87.8.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has a limited bullish scope in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the advances were rejected by sellers aligned around a bearish 20 SMA. The price is currently hovering around a mildly bullish 100 SMA, as technical indicators turned flat below their midlines. The advance could gather momentum if the pair surpasses the 105.60 level.
Support levels: 104.95 104.50 104.10
Resistance levels: 105.60 105.95 106.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces on dovish Fed’s Powell
US Federal Reserve chief Powell testifies on monetary policy before Congress. “Economy remains a long way from achieving its inflation and employment goals,” Powell said. EUR/USD nears daily highs.
GBP/USD storms the 1.4100 level on dollar’s weakness
The greenback accelerated its slump with Powell conservative outlook, who said that substantial economic progress will take some time. GBP/USD trading at fresh three-year highs.
DOGE in trouble as multiple technical indicators scream sell
Dogecoin price hints at a 75% upswing as the bull flag pattern develops. A decisive close above $0.058 would indicate a start of a bullish breakout. Mounting selling pressure could invalidate crucial support at $0.047 and push it down by 20% to $0.037.
Gold: Bears engaging below firm resistance, targetting $1,750
The daily chart shows that the price has been resisted at the structure and a 50% mean reversion of the last bearish impulse which has proven to be a firm resistance.
US Dollar Index: Formidable support is located at 90.00
DXY tests and rebound from the key 90.00 neighbourhood. Further south of this level comes in the 2021 lows at 89.20.