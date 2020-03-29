USD/JPY Current Price: 107.99
- The number of coronavirus cases in the US largely overtook those on China.
- Wall Street plummeted, US Treasury yields followed through.
- USD/JPY pair at risk of extending its decline toward 105.30.
The USD/JPY pair extended its decline on Friday to close the week in the red just below the 108.00 level. The market’s sentiment took a turn to the worse on Friday, after the number of coronavirus cases in the US largely overtook those on China. The dollar fell alongside Wall Street, both adding to the bearish case of the pair. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, edged sharply lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settling at 0.67%.
At the end of the week, Japan published Tokyo March inflation, which resulted slightly below expected, at 0.4% YoY, although the core reading, excluding fresh food and energy prices, remained stable at 0.7% YoY. The country’s macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has corrected lower, meeting support around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 107.65. In the daily chart, a flat 20 DMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level, while the pair is now below the 100 and 200 SMA, both lacking directional strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have lost their bullish strength, the Momentum holding within positive levels, and the RSI already at 47. Shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is now far below a bearish 20 SMA, while barely holding above a flat 100 SMA, and as technical indicators hold near oversold readings with no signs of bearish exhaustion.
Support levels: 107.65 107.30 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.25 108.70 109.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.