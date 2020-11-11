USD/JPY Current price: 105.42
- Financial markets maintain a positive tone but left the euphoria behind.
- The US celebrates a holiday, although Wall Street will remain open.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish, with investors eyeing an advance towards 106.00.
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Wednesday, as the greenback retains its strength against most major rivals, although with movements limited, alongside those in equities. Financial markets have finished digesting the latest news on the US presidential election and progress in coronavirus vaccines.
At the same time, the number of contagions keeps rising. The US reported a record high of roughly 135K new cases on Tuesday, while the global daily total is above 500K. The pandemic is still taking its toll on economic progress, although the US has long ago decided to maintain its economy open.
Japan published the preliminary estimate of October Machine Tool Orders, which were down 5.9% YoY, improving from -15%. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data, as the country celebrates a holiday today, although Wall Street will remain open.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades at the upper end of the weekly range, a few pips below its high at 105.64. The short-term picture continues to favor the upside, with a probable bullish target at 106.00, where the pair has a daily descendant trend line coming from March high. The 4-hour chart shows that the 200 SMA continues to provide support, while the 20 SMA keeps advancing below it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, consolidate within overbought levels without signs of upward exhaustion.
Support levels: 104.90 104.50 104.05
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.1750 amid ECB dovishness, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. ECB President Lagarde echoed these comments. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases are weighing.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart. Covid headlines are also in play.
XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through
Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.
WTI pushes higher and reaches 2-month peaks around $43.00
WTI extends the upside to the $43.00 level on Wednesday. Optimism following Biden’s win and COVID-19 vaccine support prices. EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes in on Thursday.