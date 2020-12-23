USD/JPY Current price: 103.62
- US Treasury yields and equities advanced, providing support to USD/JPY.
- Japanese markets will remain open this Thursday, while the rest of Asia will be out.
- USD/JPY maintains a neutral stance just above the 103.15 support.
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 103.60, unchanged on a daily basis. The pair started the day on the back foot, falling within range, and recovered during US trading hours amid the renewed dollar’s demand. The positive tone of Wall Street and higher US Treasury yields provided support.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan published the Minutes of its latest meeting. The document showed that policymakers could consider tweaking its current bond-buying program to “enhance sustainability” in the longer-run. The country published the October Leading Economic Index, which improved to 94.3, while the Coincident Index contracted to 89.4. Japan will have its markets open this Thursday, and the country will publish the November Corporate Service Price Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to intraday charts, but holding above the 103.15 support, a line in the sand, as below it, bears will likely increase their bets. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has been consolidating above a flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bearish slopes. Technical indicators remain around their midlines without clear directional strength.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600
Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.
GBP/USD deal or no deal?
Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level
Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.