Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is in a downward direction, and it is traded at the rate of around ¥130.93. Having its support level at around ¥130.60 tested, today we could expect an upward reaction towards its resistance level at around ¥131.50. If it fails to pass that level, then we could expect to retreat back towards the support level of around ¥130.50, otherwise it should rise further towards the level of ¥132.