USD/JPY
As the US Consumer Price Index was released on Wednesday and revealed a lot larger inflation in the United States than previously expected, the US Dollar surged against the Japanese Yen. During five hours, the currency exchange rate surged by almost 100 base points or 0.90%.
Moreover, the surge slowly continued until it reached the 109.80 level and booked a new May high level. In the meantime, the 109.50 level was providing support to the currency exchange rate.
In the near term future, the rate could retrace back down by passing the support of the 109.50 mark and the weekly R1 at 109.45. In this case scenario the rate would most likely reach the combined support of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and this week's high level zone just above the 109.00 mark.
Meanwhile, a potential surge would have to pass the 109.80 level and the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 109.83 before reaching the 110.00 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.