USD/JPY Current price: 108.23
- The Japanese manufacturing sector remained in contraction territory in July.
- US Treasury yields ticked lower ahead of central banks’ announcements.
- USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, bearish below 107.90.
The USD/JPY pair has lost some ground this Wednesday but managed to end the day unchanged in the 108.20 price zone. The pair fell to 107.93 following the release of softer-than-expected US data but also following a modest down-tick in government debt yields. Speculative interest is in cautious mode ahead of central banks’ announcements, starting with the ECB this Thursday and the Fed next week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note is ending the American session at 2.05%. Japanese data released at the beginning of the day disappointed, as the Japanese Manufacturing Index resulted in 49.6, missing the market’s expectations of 49.7. Furthermore, the Leading Economic Index for May was downwardly revised o 94.9 from 95.9, while the Coincident Index in the same period came in above the market’s expectations, with 103.4. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release minor data that will hardly interfere with the pair’s price.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is holding just above the 50% retracement of the July’s decline, where it also has the 100 and 200 SMA in the 4 hours chart, with the indicators still directionless. The 61.8% retracement of the same slide continues capping advances, although the relevant resistance is the 108.40 region, where the pair topped for most of the previous week. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold into positive ground, having bounced just modestly from their midlines but currently lacking enough directional strength. The pair is short-term neutral and would need to advance beyond the mentioned resistance area to turn positive, while bulls’ chances would likely decline on a break below 107.90.
Support levels: 107.90 107.50 107.20
Resistance levels: 108.40 108.85 109.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heading into ECB’s announcement near yearly lows
The common currency is among the weakest on sparse local data and mounting speculation the ECB will take more aggressive stimulus measures. Dollar’s strength added to EUR/USD bearish picture.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2500 at the end of the day
The Pound holds on to gains against its American rival, but bulls hesitate. Boris Johnson became the PM and begun announcing its Cabinet. Political noise to lead the way for Sterling.
USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.