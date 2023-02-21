AUD/USD tests resistance
The Australian dollar struggles as the RBA’s hawkish meeting minutes put a cap on risk appetite. The price action has fallen back to the consolidation area around 0.6800 from late December. The RSI’s double dip in the oversold zone has attracted some buying interests. 0.6930 is the closest hurdle and the bulls will need to lift the top of a previously faded rebound at 0.7010 before they could turn short-term sentiment around. A drop below the fresh support of 0.6810 would extend the correction to the year’s low at 0.6700.
USD/CHF bounces back
The US dollar consolidates its gains as money markets expect higher peak rates from the Fed. Following a bounce off 0.9150, a pop above this month’s high of 0.9290 has prompted the bears to trim their exposure. 0.9120 at the bottom of the latest rally is a key level to keep the momentum intact. A recovery above 0.9330 would send the greenback to the daily resistance at 0.9400, paving the way for a full-fledged rebound in the medium-term. Failing that, a bearish breakout would trigger a retest of 0.9150.
Dow Jones 30 hits resistance
The Dow Jones 30 steadies as traders await Fed minutes. A long upper wick in the supply zone near 34400 suggests rejection after the index struggled to grind higher. A drop below the swing low of 33520 has put the bulls on the defensive. A rising trendline has been supporting the choppy rally in the past two months and is an important level to keep the trajectory up. Its breach at 33480 could trigger a broader liquidation towards the daily support at 33000. 34000 is the first hurdle before the price could make its way back.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.