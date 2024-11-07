- USD/CAD retreats from YTD peak tested on Wednesday amid some USD profit-taking.
- The Trump trade optimism should limit the USD losses ahead of the FOMC decision.
- Softer Crude Oil prices and bets for aggressive BoC rate cuts to cap gains for the CAD.
The USD/CAD pair comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong move up to its highest level since October 2022. The US Dollar (USD) bulls opt to take some profits off the table after a blowout rally to a four-month top touched on Wednesday. Apart from this, retreating US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent risk-on mood turns out to be other factors weighing on the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen dragging the currency pair lower.
Any meaningful USD downfall, however, seems elusive amid hopes that Donald Trump's policies may boost economic growth and inflation, which could restrict the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) ability to cut rates. This could act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Apart from this, bets for a more aggressive easing by the Bank of Canada (BoC) could dent demand for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and offer support to the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices remain depressed below a multi-week high touched on Tuesday amid speculations that OPEC will increase supply capacity in January. This could further undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and warrants some caution before placing bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines and look to the outcome of the highly anticipated two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting later this Thursday.
The US central bank is scheduled to announce its decision during the US session and is widely expected to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps). The market focus, however, will remain glued to the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for cues about the Fed's policy outlook, which, in turn, will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, spot prices this week showed some resilience below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from September's swing low. The subsequent strong move up favours bullish traders, though the overnight failure near the 1.3955-1.3960 area, or the year-to-date (YTD) peak, along with mixed oscillators on the daily chart, warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
Meanwhile, any further decline might continue to find some support near the 1.3845 region (23.6% Fibo. level) ahead of the 1.3825-1.3820 area, or a nearly two-week low touched on Wednesday. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.3800 mark, should pave the way for a slide towards the next relevant support near the 1.3755 zone, representing the 38.2% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, momentum back above the 1.3900 mark now seems to confront some resistance near the 1.3930 region ahead of the 1.3955-1.3960 strong barrier. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and allow the USD/CAD pair to aim to reclaim the 1.4000 psychological mark for the first time since May 2020. The momentum could extend further towards the 1.4100 round figure.
USD/CAD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2950 area despite BoE rate cut
GBP/USD trades in positive territory near 1.2950 on Thursday. Despite the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, Pound Sterling holds its ground after BoE Governor Bailey noted that the rate path will change due to the budget.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground and trades above 1.0750 on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trump win-inspired USD longs ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold recovers above $2,670, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold recovers following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower after Trump-inspired upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy decisions.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver 25 bps interest-rate cut, shrugging off Trump victory
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.