USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls turn cautious ahead of US PCE Price Index, Canadian GDP

- USD/CAD retreats further from a multi-year peak, though bears lack conviction.
- The divergent Fed-BoC policy outlook acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
- Bearish Oil prices undermine the Loonie and also contribute to limiting losses.
- Traders now look to the US PCE data and Canadian GDP for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.4600 neighborhood, or the highest level since March 2020, and attracts some follow-through selling on Friday. The intraday fall is sponsored by a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick and drags spot prices to the 1.4430 area during the first half of the European session, though any meaningful depreciating move seems elusive.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets fails to assist the safe-haven Greenback to capitalize on this week's recovery from over a one-month low. That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause earlier this week, along with expectations that US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies would boost inflation, triggers a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and should support the USD. In fact, the US central bank held interest rates steady at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and signaled that there would be no rush to lower borrowing costs until inflation and jobs data made it appropriate.
Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed expectations for future rate cuts during the post-meeting press conference and said that politics would not affect the central bank's interest-rate calls. Powell's remarks reaffirmed the notion that rates will remain higher for longer amid caution over the Trump administration's policies. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Bank of Canada's (BoC) dovish move to cut interest rates for the sixth time in a row since June and announced an end to its quantitative tightening program. This might continue to weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and cap the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada – the top two US trade partners. Adding to this, a fresh leg down in Crude Oil prices is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and contributing to limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair. The market focus now shifts to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, which is the Fed's primary inflation measure and will play a key role in influencing the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, the Canadian monthly GDP print and Oil price dynamics will provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through over a one-month-old trading range was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. That said, the intraday failure to find acceptance above the 1.4500 psychological mark warrants some caution.
Nevertheless, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the 1.4400-round figure. A convincing break below the said handle could pave the way for a decline towards the 1.4330 horizontal zone en route to the 1.4300 mark. Some follow-through selling will suggest that the USD/CAD pair has topped out in the near term and set the stage for a meaningful corrective fall.
On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 1.4500 round figure will reaffirm the near-term positive bias and allow the USD/CAD pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.4600 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the March 2020 swing high, around the 1.4665-1.4670 region en route to the 1.4700 neighborhood, or January 2016 peak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0400 on Dollar's bounce
The US Dollar regained momentum following the confirmation by the White House of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sending EUR/USD back below the key support at 1.0400 the figure.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2400 on stronger Greenback
GBP/USD rapidly faded the move to daily highs and returned to the sub-1.2400 region in response to the sudden rebound in the Greenback on the back of further tariffs headlines.
Gold backs off record highs, retests $2,800
The ongoing bounce in the US Dollar triggers a knee-jerek in Gold prices, slipping back to the $2,800 region per ounce troy following the confirmation of US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.