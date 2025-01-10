USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand; focus remains on US/Canadian jobs data

- USD/CAD attracts buyers for the fourth straight day amid a bullish US Dollar.
- The divergent Fed-BoC expectations further contribute to the positive move.
- Rising Crude Oil prices fail to benefit the Loonie and hinder the momentum.
- Traders look to the release of monthly jobs reports from the US and Canada.
The USD/CAD pair prolongs its uptrend for the fourth successive day on Friday and has now reverses a major part of its weekly losses amid sustained US Dollar (USD) buying. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs back closer to a two-year peak touched last week on the back of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook. Moreover, the Minutes of the December FOMC meeting, showed that policymakers viewed labor market conditions as gradually easing and were in favor of slowing the pace of rate cuts amid stalling disinflation. Furthermore, US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionary policies are expected to boost inflation, which in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and acts as a tailwind for the buck.
Apart from this, persistent geopolitical tensions stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East, along with trade war fears, continue to support the safe-haven Greenback. Meanwhile, Trump's tariff threats cloud the economic outlook and offset the optimism around a likely change in government in Canada. Moreover, the markets are currently pricing in a greater chance of another 25-basis-point rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in January, which is seen undermining the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and lending additional support to the USD/CAD pair. Traders seem rather unaffected by bullish Crude Oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.
Investors, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the release of the crucial monthly employment details from the US and Canada, due later during the early North American session. The popularly known US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show that the world's largest economy added 160K jobs in December and the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.2%. Meanwhile, the number of employed people in Canada is forecast to have risen by 25K during December and the Unemployment Rate is seen edging higher to 6.9% from 6.8% in November. A big divergence from the anticipated numbers is more likely to infuse volatility around the USD/CAD pair and produce short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Technical Outlook
Any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.4430-1.4435 supply zone, above which the USD/CAD pair could aim to retest the multi-year peak, around the 1.4465 region touched in December. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move towards the 1.4500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback might now attract some dip-buying near the 1.4350-1.4345 region. This should help limit the downside near the 1.4300 mark, which is closely followed by the weekly swing low, around the 1.4280-1.4275 region. Some follow-through selling might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.4200 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0300 as traders await US NFP
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0300 in European trading hours on Friday. Concerns over US President-elect Trump's policies and hawkish Fed expectations favor the US Dollar ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD falls back below 1.2300, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is falling back below 1.2300 in the European morning on Friday, failing to sustain the rebound. The pair remains vulnerable amid persistent US Dollat strength and the UK bond market turmoil. The focus now shifts to the US labor market data for fresh trading directives.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains near multi-week top; US NFP in focus
Gold price attracts buyers for the fourth straight day on Friday amid some haven flows. The Fed’s hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields and a bullish USD should cap gains. Traders might also opt to wait for the release of the key US NFP report later this Friday.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US December job gains set to decline sharply from November
US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 160K in December after jumping by 227K in November. US jobs data is set to rock the US Dollar after hawkish Fed Minutes published on Wednesday.
How to trade NFP, one of the most volatile events Premium
NFP is the acronym for Nonfarm Payrolls, arguably the most important economic data release in the world. The indicator, which provides a comprehensive snapshot of the health of the US labor market, is typically published on the first Friday of each month.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.