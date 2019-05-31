USD/CAD has more room to advance ahead of Canadian GDP – Confluence Detector

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on Mexico, sending the Mexican peso down. Canada, the third partner in the USMCA agreement, is also on the back foot ahead of the all-important GDP release.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that USD/CAD faces only weak resistance at 1.3597 where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week converge.

The upside target is 1.3654 where we see the convergence of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2 and the PP one-week R3.

Looking down, USD/CAD is backed by massive support. A dense cluster of lines awaits at 1.3507. It includes the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous weekly high, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower.

Further down, another busy juncture awaits it at 1.3464 and it includes the Bollinger Band one-day-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 10-1d, and the SMA 50-4h.

The path of least resistance is clearly to the upside.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

