USD/CAD has more room to advance ahead of Canadian GDP – Confluence Detector

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on Mexico, sending the Mexican peso down. Canada, the third partner in the USMCA agreement, is also on the back foot ahead of the all-important GDP release.
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that USD/CAD faces only weak resistance at 1.3597 where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week converge.
The upside target is 1.3654 where we see the convergence of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2 and the PP one-week R3.
Looking down, USD/CAD is backed by massive support. A dense cluster of lines awaits at 1.3507. It includes the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous weekly high, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower.
Further down, another busy juncture awaits it at 1.3464 and it includes the Bollinger Band one-day-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 10-1d, and the SMA 50-4h.
The path of least resistance is clearly to the upside.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure amid a new trade war, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1150 as May draws to an end. US President Trump has announced new tariffs on Mexico, dampening markets. The safe-haven USD is in demand. German CPI and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2600 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is struggling with 1.2600, around the four-month lows. Uncertainty about Brexit and concerns about global trade weigh on the pair. A big bulk of US data is eyed later in the day.
USD/JPY: Bears target 108.70 amid escalating trade war
With the disappointment from Chinas PMI and the US-led trade protectionism further fueling risk aversion, USD/JPY extends the drop below the 109.00 support area in early European trading. Earlier today, a renewed risk-aversion gripped the markets on the reports that the US President Trump imposed new tariffs on Mexico.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold: Bulls challenge 100-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence resistance
The precious metal has now moved closer to another confluence resistance - comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the $1347-$1266 downfall, which if cleared should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.