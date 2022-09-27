Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete top down analysis of the USD/CAD.
AUD/USD: Bulls eye a daily 38.2% Fibo correction
AUD/USD is on the verge of a test of key weekly support. The Australian dollar hit fresh multi-year lows at the start of the week as investors moved into the safe-haven greenback after Britain's historic tax cuts plan added to market volatility.
EUR/USD: Prospects of a significant correction from key monthly structure
EUR/USD bears move in on a critical area of support. The US dollar strengthened on Monday on a volatile day to start the week which had EUR/USD slipping to 0.9552 from 0.9694. The single currency has dropped to a major level on the monthly chart.
Gold rebounds from 29-month low above $1,600, falling wedge, US data eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a 2.5-year low, mildly bid near $1,627 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the market’s risk-off mood ebbs amid a lack of major data/events. US CB Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders eyed to extend corrective bounce.
Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August
Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls breach the $38.86 price level.
The sterling crisis: the BOE is set to step in, but what will it say?
The pound remains in crisis, it had another surge lower to $1.0350 overnight, although it has recouped all losses at the time of writing, caused by expectations that the Bank of England will release a statement or hold an emergency rate hiking meeting soon.