USD/CAD
The high volatility period of the USD/CAD currency exchange rate ended with a surge to the 1.2500 level, the zone that surrounds it, and the weekly R1 simple pivot point in the zone. On Thursday morning, the rate broke the resistance of the 1.2500 mark and reached the 1.2530 level.
The USD has been surging against all other currencies since the reveal of higher than forecast US monthly Consumer Price Index data.
In general, the surge is expected to continue. A continuation of the surge might find resistance in the 1.2550 mark and the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.2555, before aiming at the 1.2600 mark.
However, the rate could consolidate its gains by declining, A potential decline might look for support in the 1.2500 level and the technical levels that surround it.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.