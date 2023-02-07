USD/JPY grinds supply zone
The US dollar extended gains on the NFP momentum. On the daily chart, the 30-day SMA (131.10) has been acting as a tough resistance and its latest breach suggests that bearish sentiment has waned. A tentative break above 132.80 exposes the support-turned-resistance of 133.30 and potentially the daily resistance of 134.70. An overbought RSI may limit the range of the initial surge for now. 131.60 is a fresh support in case a consolidation takes place, and the psychological level of 130.00 a second layer of defence.
EUR/GBP pulls back
The euro stalled after the bloc’s retail sales fell short of expectations in January. On the daily chart, the pair is making another attempt above the psychological level of 0.9000 where a near 300-pip upper wick showed a rejection last September. A break above last month’s high of 0.8895 combined with a bullish MA cross reinforced the upward bias. Though a correction cannot be ruled out as a bearish RSI divergence shows a deceleration in the momentum. 0.8880 is the first demand zone should this happen.
Dow Jones 30 seeks support
The Dow Jones 30 struggles as strong US job growth cast doubt on a rate cut later this year. The laborious grind around 34000 has met stiff selling pressure under the daily resistance of 34360. A shooting star candle showed a strong rejection of the upside and a subsequent drop below the base of a previous engulfing candle at 33700 means a lack of follow-through. 33500 is a key support at the lower end of the recent consolidation range. Its breach would send the index to the critical floor at 33000.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0750, focus on ECB-speak, Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0750 in the early European morning. The main currency pair is capitalizing on a broad-based US Dollar retreat, in the face of sluggish Treasury bond yields and a mild risk-on market profile. ECB commentary and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2050 ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, preserving gains ahead of the London Open. The upbeat market mood and renewed Brexit optimism boes well for the Pound Sterling while the US Dollar retreats with Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold encounters barricades around $1,875 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing pressures in recovery extension above the critical resistance of $1,875.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has sensed selling interest as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after correcting to near 103.10.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.