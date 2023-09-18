US sentiment stinker – Things are not looking good in the US as consumer sentiment at GFC levels [Video]

Share:

Recent economic data from both sides of the globe is sounding a sobering alarm. It's not the kind of news that investors and market participants prefer to hear, but it's essential to pay attention when the warning signs are as stark as they are now.

In the United States, a key metric that serves as a barometer of economic well-being, Consumer Sentiment, is painting a bleak picture. It has languished at levels reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). The fact that consumer sentiment is stuck in the doldrums raises concerns about the sustainability of the US economic recovery.

Over in New Zealand, the Services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data reveals a troubling trend of decline. This drop in the Services PMI echoes the ongoing struggles in the industrial production and manufacturing sectors seen across the globe. It's not just a regional issue; it's a global phenomenon.

What's particularly intriguing about these trends is their potential impact on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. For a while now, the Fed has been navigating a tricky path to fight inflation.

However, the question on many minds is this: will the Fed return to hiking rates once again? The combination of stagnant consumer sentiment, declining services and manufacturing data, and the ever-looming global industrial decline presents a formidable challenge.

The prospect of a rate hike, while it may seem premature to some, cannot be ruled out. The Fed is acutely aware of the delicate balancing act it must perform, and its decisions will be influenced by both domestic and international factors.

As investors and traders, it's essential to remain vigilant in times of uncertainty. We must keep a close eye on central banks' responses and be prepared for potential policy shifts in response to evolving economic conditions. The world remains on an uncertain economic journey, and as market participants, it's our duty to adapt and thrive in these challenging times.