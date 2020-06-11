- Consumer sentiment forecast to edge higher in June.
- Retail sales may require rising consumer outlook before recovering.
- Dollar weaker on continuing risk abatement momentum.
Consumer sentiment and spending are the crucial factors in restoring the health of the US economy.
If consumption resumes at a rapid pace, even though it will be lower than in previous quarters, many small business may gain enough of a cash infusion to remain open and rehire workers.
After two months and more of partial or complete lockdown there is a large amount of deferred individual and household consumption that could assist the recovery. Consumers need to feel that the worst of the viral outbreak and the economic paralysis is over before they return to the malls and stores. Despite the rise of on-line shopping the bulk of US consumer spending still take place in person.
Michigan consumer sentiment and the labor market
The preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise 75 in June from May’s 72.3 reading. The index for current conditions is expected to climb to 85 from 82.3 and the expectations gauge may increase to 70 from 65.9.
Reuters
Americans are generally an optimistic group and it was consumer spending that kept the economy rolling in 2018 and 2019 as the China trade dispute took an ever larger bite out of business spending until it virtually ceased in the second half of last year.
Sentiment remained at or near its highest levels since the recession and financial crisis until March, supported by the best labor market and lowest unemployment rates in half century.
The ability and ease of finding employment is probably the most important component of consumer satisfaction. Following the firing of upwards of 40 million people in the last three months and loss of 20 million jobs from the April payrolls, the March and April decline in sentiment was among the steepest in the 68 year track of the series.
The rehabilitation in outlook to levels that foster normal levels of consumer spending may require a more substantial recovery in the labor market than the 2.5 million workers, 12% of the April losses, who were hired or rehired in May.
Sentiment and retail sales
Sales in May are expected to rise 7% when reported this coming Tuesday. If accurate that would be less than half the 16.4% crash in April.
Likewise the control group category that enters the Bureau of Economic Analysis GDP calculation is forecast to rise 3.8% after tumbling 15.3% in April. Neither prediction is evidence of a resurgent consumer.
Conclusion and the dollar
The damage to the American economy, the labor market and consumer sentiment from the pandemic public health measures, what Federal Reserve Chairman Powell called,” the biggest economic shock to the US and the world in living memory,” is unlikely to dissipate until there is solid indication that jobs are returning. If that occurs then all else may follow.
Although the May payrolls report was, again in Chairman Powell’s words, “probably the biggest surprise anyone can remember’” one month is not enough to allay the fears and restore economic confidence.
What is true for the consumer also applies to the US dollar, both await the arrival of a positive new narrative. Their immediate fates are, in fact, identical.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily lows as risk-off backs the greenback
The EUR/USD is trading at daily lows and nearing the 1.1300 level as Wall Street’s collapse backed the demand for the safe-haven dollar. Fed’s echoes still taking their toll on financial markets.
GBP/USD flirting with 1.2600 amid dollar’s demand, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows, as Brexit-related headlines finally took their toll on the Pound. The kingdom refuses to extend the transition period despite no progress in Brexit talks with the EU.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support
Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.