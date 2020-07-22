- Initial claims predicted to be unchanged at 1.3 million.
- Continuing claims expected to drop to 17.067 million from 17.338 million.
- Improvement in initial claims has stalled at more than 1 million a week.
- Dollar fades on US economic concerns, European stimulus.
The three month receding trend in unemployment claims has stalled in July as businesses continue to lay off workers in large numbers despite improvement in many areas of the US economy.
Initial jobless claims are expected to be 1.3 million in the July 17 week, unchanged from the prior week and little different than 1.31 million in the first seven days of the month. Continuing claims are forecast to edge lower to 17.067 million in the July 10 week from 17.338 million.
Non-farm payrolls and unemployment claims
Though the pace of rehiring in May and June has been much faster than originally anticipated, of the nearly 21 million workers fired in April 7.5 million, 36%, have returned to their jobs, the unemployment rate last month was still 11.1%, higher than the 10% peak of the financial crisis recession.
More concerning the decline in unemployment claims which has taken the four-week moving average down almost 50% from 2.609 million in the May 22 week to 1.435 million on July 3, improved to just 1.375 million the following week and is expected to be unchanged on July 17.
Initial jobless claims, 4 week moving average
Consumption and consumer confidence
Consumption has rebounded sharply with retail sales rising 25.7% in May and June more than the 22.9% they lost in March and April. These sales reflect both deferred purchases and returning normal expenditures. But the ability of consumers to sustain spending depends on the continued improvement in employment.
Consumer confidence indexes reflect the uncertainty in the job market and the impact on the economy of the rising number of Covid positive tests that have prompted some states to partially roll back or delay their reopening plans.
For July the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment index unexpectedly dropped to 73.2 from 78.1 in June, missing the 79 prediction by a wide margin. The Conference Board consumer confidence index for July is expected to slip to 96.3 from 98.1 in June when it is reported on July 28.
Conclusion, markets and the dollar
Equity markets have largely ignored the rising Covid incidence in Southern and Western states with the logic that fatalities remain low and the vast majority of facilities in the affected areas are operating within normal public health parameters, preferring to attend to the generally good second quarter earnings reports and further government economic support forthcoming in the EU and the United States.
The dollar has eroded substantially over the last two weeks as questions about the vitality of the US recovery have arisen.
The euro reached 1.1540 on Tuesday above its pandemic high of early March as the EU agreed on a 750 billion euro economic recovery package.
The USD/JPY dropped to 106.68 in the lowest part of its 106.50 to 108.00 range of the past six weeks, though it is far from the panic low of 101.18 from March 9.
After several months of improvement the recent hesitation in initial claims underlines uncertain state of the US economy. With vast amounts of stimulus and economic support already deployed in the US the dollar needs the support of a positive result from that effort to regain its footing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold rises over 1%, nears rising wedge hurdle
Gold has rallied to fresh nine-year highs above $1,865. The metal looks to have carved out a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart. The technical bias would turn bearish if the metal dives out of the rising wedge pattern.
EUR/USD rally may pause on US fiscal wrangling
Broad-based US dollar weakness powers EUR/USD to an 18-month high of 1.1547 in Asia. Politicians in Washington tussle over the next round of fiscal spending. The US fiscal impasse may dent risk sentiment and allow recovery in the US dollar.
AUD/USD sits at 15-month highs near 0.7140 amid risk-on mood
Broad US dollar weakness amid the risk-on market mood continue to bode well for the aussie dollar, as the bulls remain unperturbed by the downbeat Australian Retail Sales. AUD/USD keeps the bid tone intact and looks to regain 0.7150.
USD/JPY stays depressed under 107.00 amid risk reset
USD/JPY fails to keep the bounce off 106.68 while flashing two-day losing streak. Japan approves virus drug dexamethasone for use, likely to keep event restrictions in a meet despite receding pandemic data.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.