US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar

- The US inflation report for July is critical for the Fed and for the US dollar.
- FXStreet's Surprise Index is pointing to a potential disappointment.
- In case of a miss, the US dollar may drop.
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.
The next rate decision of the Federal Reserve depends heavily on price development that excludes volatile items such as energy and food – Core CPI – which has risen by 2.1% in June. The economic calendar is pointing to a repeat of the same level in July.
Trading the dollar on the news is rather straightforward. An acceleration to 2.2% or higher would boost the greenback while a miss of 2% or lower may send it lower.
What are the chances of a surprise to either direction? This is where our proprietary tool comes in.
More chances of a disappointment than a positive surprise
FXStreet Surprise Index quantifies, in terms of standard deviations of data surprises (actual releases vs. survey median), the extent to which economic indicators exceed or fall short of consensus estimates.
Examining data surprises dating back to 2011, we see a long-term deterioration. In recent months, the index has broken below the -150 level and hit a new low of -178. An attempt to recover has failed to recapture -150 and the indicator fell back down – reflecting a dead cat bounce pattern. A break below the previous record low has yet to materialize, but the downside seems more appealing after an unsuccessful recovery attempt.
Taking a closer look at data since early 2018, and the picture remains bleak. While we can see an uptrend support line accompanying the surprise index for a long time, it remains.
More closely, the support line is going in the wrong direction – down. A downside disappointment seems more likely than an upside one. Even if the indicator recovers, downtrend resistance looms above.
Conclusion
The FXStreet Surprise Index shows a higher likelihood of a downside surprise than an upside surprise. While such a disappointment may be minor – perhaps Core CPI will rise by only 2% against 2.1% YoY – the dollar's sensitivity to any deviation in inflation may send it down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty
EUR/USD has pared its losses and trades above 1.1200 once again. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, off the highs, but up on the day. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. PM Johnson may visit Paris and Berlin.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%
Argentinians went to the polls on Sunday for the primary election and centre-right President Mauricio Macri performed very poorly, receiving 32% of the votes against opposition's 47% according to the latest unofficial results.
Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle
After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.