Market movers today
In the US, GDP figures for Q4 2022 are on the agenda today, where we look for growth of 2.8% q/q AR. It's worth noting though, that the relatively high figure largely reflects fairly strong October activity and the continuing positive contribution from net exports, while December data and most leading indicators suggest that private consumption growth will clearly slow down in Q1 23.
In Sweden, NIER's January confidence survey should give important signals of the economy, while the December trade balance appears unlikely to buck the previous 2022 trend with increasingly bigger deficits.
The 60 second overview
ECB: ECB's Nagel said she would not be surprised if interest rates rose further after March and thus made final hawkish comments to the market before the silent period begins today before next week's ECB meeting.
Commodities: Industrial metal prices have risen more than 8% this year. The reopening of Chinese economy and sign the global manufacturing cycle has turned encourages the market. In addition, the weaker dollar supports higher prices.
Canada: Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate 25bp to 4.5% yesterday. The move was expected by the market, which was surprised by the central bank's decision to signal its plan to keep interest rates on hold and assess impact on the economy from higher interest rates.
FI: Rates markets were a tale of two stories yesterday, which in the end left European core rates unchanged on the day. Spreads widened somewhat to the periphery in a steepening move yesterday amid peripheral bonds underperforming as Spain revised its 10y bond supply higher to EUR13bn. The bond sell-off extended through the BoC's decision to hike 25bp yesterday. They expect to hold the rates while they assess the impact. ECB policy peak repriced slightly lower earlier on the day to 3.40% as ECB enters silent period today.
FX: The CEE currencies continue to do well while NOK, NZD and CAD all took a setback in yesterday's session. EUR/USD moved above 1.09 while EUR/GBP has fallen back to the 0.88 mark. EUR/SEK remains just north of 11.10 while EUR/NOK has moved back above 10.80.
Credit: On Wednesday, credit markets were in risk-off mode along with equities, likely weighing the prospects of a weaker than expected corporate earnings season and outlook for 2023. Itrax main widened 1.5bp to close at 80.5bp and Itrax Xover widened 6.0bp to close at 422.4bp. Despite the soft risk-asset sentiment, primary markets were well functioning with TDC Net (BB issuer rating) printing a 7 year EUR benchmark SLB at MS+285bp. Books were more than four times oversubscribed and the deal printed 35bp tighter than the IPT of MS+320bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900 in the early European morning. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 heading into Thursday’s London open. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold fails to kiss $1,950 as USD attempts recovery ahead of US GDP
Gold price is struggling to test the $1,950.00 resistance as anxiety soars ahead of the US GDP. The USD Index is building a cushion around 101.10 but could deliver a breakdown amid a risk-on mood. Rising odds of a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed are weighing down US yields.
This is the real reason Elon Musk’s Tesla did not sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is holding onto its 9,720 Bitcoin at an average purchase cost of $32,099. Tesla has released its Q4 2022 financial report and revealed that no BTC transactions were conducted, the firm holds 9,720 Bitcoin.
US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome Premium
Recession, what recession? Fears of a downturn have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, and the upcoming Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, to be released on Thursday at 13.30 GMT, is set to put this talk to a halt.