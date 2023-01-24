-
The Fed looks keen on raising Fed funds rate to 5%. We expect a 25bp rate hike next week followed by another 25bp hike in March and May, respectively.
-
A turn in the business cycle and drop in short-term inflation expectations pave the way for rate cuts next year, but the neutral rate is higher than before the crisis.
-
We think the trajectory for Fed funds discounted by markets looks broadly fair, but we see slight upside to the front end of the curve and in particular 6M-2Y.
The Fed appears adamant to raise Fed funds rate to 5%, but it will take a little longer than we previously expected. We now look for the Fed to hike 25bp next week followed by two more 25bp hikes in March and May to conclude the hiking cycle. For markets, focus has already turned to looming cuts - the swap market discounts first two 25bp rate cuts already in the second half of this year. We look at what it takes this time for the Fed to cut rates.
Normally, a turn in the business cycle paves the way for the Fed to cut rates. This time it needs to take into account the risk of prolonging the underlying inflation. The drop in inflation and wage growth are encouraging signs for the Fed, but labour market conditions remain tight. Recent easing in financial conditions and higher metal prices point towards a rebound in the manufacturing cycle, but the Fed cannot risk retightening labour markets too early when no real slack has been created. For now, most leading indicators remain firmly at recessionary levels, and we expect modest GDP contraction in the coming quarters, but the downturn could be shallower than previously thought. Some further easing in labour market conditions will still be needed for the rate cuts to materialise.
That said, the Fed could succeed in a soft landing, i.e. get inflation down to 2% and avoid a (deep) recession in the economy, which in our view would warrant rate cuts. A 5% policy rate is suitable, when inflation and inflation expectations are high, but not compatible with 2% inflation. Both market and consumer survey based short-term inflation expectations have declined recently, which means the Fed can lower its (nominal) policy rate and keep the real interest rate and thus monetary policy unchanged. The trend in short-term inflation expectations sets the pace and timing for the rate cuts even without a recession.
The neutral rate of interest in the US is higher now than before the crisis. There is still a real money balance surplus in the US. It requires the Fed to keep real interest rates higher to avoid a resurgence in inflation. If the neutral Fed funds rate was 2-2.5% before the crisis, it might now be 2.5-3%. It dictates the end-point for future rate cuts.
The market discounts the Fed to hike Fed funds to 4.9% in June and lower it to 2.5% in the coming 2-3 years. We think the trajectory looks broadly fair, but see upside to the front end of the curve and in particular 6M-2Y, i.e. we expect rates to peak at slightly higher level, for the Fed to first cut rates in 2024 and probably not all the way to 2.5%. This is a soft landing scenario for interest rates, where the US gets away with mild recession or avoids it completely. If inflation starts to rebound (e.g. on the back of the recent rally in commodity prices), the Fed may have to keep Fed funds at 5% or higher for longer. If labour market conditions suddenly deteriorate and inflation plunges, rate cuts would come sooner.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0850 as US Dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above 1.0870 after having declined toward 1.0830 with the initial reaction to US PMI data. With Wall Street's main indexes recovering from session lows, the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300, stays in red
GBP/USD continues to trade in negative territory slightly above 1.2300 despite having erased a portion of its daily losses. Following the initial positive reaction to the US PMI data, the US Dollar Index retreated toward 102.00, helping the pair rebound.
Gold regains traction, climbs above $1,930
Gold price has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield reversed its direction and fell below 3.5% after having gained nearly 1% after the US PMI data and allowed XAU/USD to rebound.
St Maarten adopts Tron as legal tender, here’s what to expect from TRX price
St Maarten revealed plans to adopt Tron as legal tender, marking a major milestone for the open-source blockchain-based operating system. The proof-of-stake blockchain was chosen by the island nation to boost its appeal for travelers.
Wake Up Wall Street: SPY rally set to stall until earnings fall
Another roaring US session for risk assets saw the NASDAQ again surge over 2% and the other leading indices all close strongly higher. Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 24.