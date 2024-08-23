- US Dollar Index (DXY) collapsed to 13-month lows near 100.60.
- Chair Powell favours an interest rate cut next month.
- Investors’ attention now shifts to the release of PCE inflation data.
Next significant support lines up at 100.00 threshold
Market participants continued to punish the Greenback so far this week, sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh 2024 lows in the vicinity of 100.60 as the week drew to a close.
Incessant selling pressure stemming from the rising likelihood of the start of the easing cycle by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September kept the US Dollar on the back foot amidst an erratic performance of US yields, while some comments from the Fed’s rate-setters also contributed to the selling frenzy.
A rate cut in September is a cinch. The focus is now on the economy
Bets for an interest rate cut by the Fed next month have remained on the rise so far this week. This view also appeared to be in line with that of some Fed officials.
Indeed, Kansas City Fed Bank President Jeff Schmid, known as one of the more hawkish members of the bank, mentioned that he is closely monitoring the factors contributing to the rise in the Unemployment Rate and will base his decision on data to determine whether to support a rate cut next month.
His colleague, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, suggested that the Fed might soon be ready to initiate a rate-cutting cycle, indicating her potential support for a rate cut at the central bank's policy meeting next month.
Similarly, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker expressed his willingness to back a rate cut in September, provided the data meets his expectations. Harker noted that, barring any unexpected shifts in the data, he believes it is time to begin the process of lowering rates.
Finally, Chair Jerome Powell’s perspective emerged at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where he expressed explicit support for interest rate cuts, stating that further cooling in the job market would be undesirable. He conveyed confidence that inflation was nearing the bank's 2% target.
Powell emphasized that the Fed did not seek or welcome additional softening in labour market conditions and assured the crowd that they would do everything possible to support a strong labour market while advancing toward price stability. He also indicated that with the right adjustment in policy restraint, there was good reason to believe the economy could return to 2% inflation while maintaining a robust labour market.
So far, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool sees a 65% chance of a 25 bps rate decrease in September, with 35% expecting a 50 bps cut.
All in all, if we steer away from the more than likely rate cut in September, investors are expected to start assessing the performance of the domestic economy. Despite earlier recession concerns appearing to have dissipated, upcoming data releases carry the potential to affect the monetary policy dial, particularly regarding the probable size of the imminent rate reduction.
What are the prospects regarding monetary policy overseas?
Meanwhile, the European Monetary Union (EMU), Japan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are all facing increasing disinflationary pressures. In response, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut rates by 25 bps in June and maintained a dovish stance in July, with policymakers still uncertain about further rate cuts after the summer, despite investors already factoring in two additional cuts later in the year.
Similarly, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly reduced rates by 25 bps on June 20, while the Bank of England (BoE) lowered its policy rate by a quarter-point on August 1. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) took a more hawkish approach by holding rates steady at its August 6 meeting, with investors expecting the bank to start its easing cycle in the first quarter of 2025. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) surprised markets on July 31 by delivering a hawkish message and raising rates by 15 bps to 0.25%.
What about politics?
Since Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the November elections, polls are now quite divided on the potential outcome. However, it is important to consider that another Trump administration, along with the possible reintroduction of tariffs, could disrupt or even reverse the current disinflationary trend in the US economy. This scenario might lead to a shortened Fed easing cycle as a result.
US yields lost momentum this week
The performance of US yields across the curve mirrored that of the US Dollar, heading south in the first half of the week. The pullback preceded a lacklustre recovery in the latter part of the week, always in response to swings in investors’ mood surrounding the most likely interest rate cut by the Fed next month.
Upcoming key events
Moving forward, all the attention is expected to be on the publication of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), on August 30. Despite the importance of the reading on the Fed's plan to cut rates, such a move should be well priced in by the time of the release. Secondly, the Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence print on August 27.
Techs on the US Dollar Index
The odds for the continuation of the selling bias in DXY have increased since the index convincingly broke below the key 200-day SMA, today at 104.02.
If sellers maintain their control, the US Dollar Index (DXY) may first drop to the 2024 bottom of 100.66 (August 23), closely followed by the December 2023 low of 100.61 (December 28), and eventually test the psychological level of 100.00.
On the upside, there is immediate resistance at the weekly top of 103.54 (August 8), prior to the key 200-day SMA and the weekly peak of 104.79 (July 30). Should this area be trespassed, the DXY could advance toward the June high of 106.13 (June 26), before the 2024 top of 106.51 (April 16).
On the daily chart, the RSI remains in the oversold region around 27, opening the door to a potential bullish attempt in the very near future.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
