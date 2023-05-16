US Dollar Index
The dollar dipped further on Tuesday morning, extending pullback into second consecutive day after bulls repeatedly failed to break through pivotal Fibo support at 102.52 (38.2% of 105.85/100.45 downleg).
Upside rejection formed a double-top and signals a bull-trap, which adds to the downside pressure.
Conflicting signals on daily chart (strong bullish momentum, overbought stochastic and MA’s in mixed setup) require caution as last week’s strong recovery stalled at a breakpoint zone, also weighed by the nearby base of falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud (102.68).
The action failed to violate these barriers and generate fresh bullish signals for further gains, as subsequent pullback shifts near-term risk to the downside, although hopes that bulls may regain ground would be still alive if dips stay above 101.70 (broken Fibo 23.6% / daily Tenkan-sen).
Near-term action remains weighed by uncertainty over debt ceiling crisis, as President Biden was optimistic, while Republicans say that two sides are still far from reaching a deal, ahead of the expected meeting later today.
Res: 102.52; 102.68; 103.15; 103.26.
Sup: 101.91; 101.70; 101.52; 101.09.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0900 after EU GDP data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 on Tuesday after the data from the Euro area showed that the GDP in the first quarter expanded by 1.3% on an annual basis as expected. Investors await April Retail Sales data from the US while keeping a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD regains 1.2500 as US Dollar resumes correction
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2500, reversing losses led by the mixed UK labor market report. The US Dollar has resumed its corrective downside amid a recovery in risk sentiment. Traders await the US data and debt ceiling updates.
Gold bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Ethereum researcher proposes MEV burn to protect ETH blockchain from manipulation
Justin Drake, an Ethereum blockchain researcher, has proposed the burn of Maximum Extractable Value from the ETH chain. Drake believes this action is likely to reduce incentives for the manipulation of the Ethereum blockchain in the long-term.
US April Retail Sales Forecast: Solid numbers expected, US Dollar bulls still in command
Retail Sales data in the US will be released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The headline number is forecast to increase 0.7% in April after posting the second straight monthly drop in March.