US CPI Quick Analysis: A slow step for disinflation, a big blow for the US Dollar

- US core consumer prices extended their gradual climb down in the last month of 2023.
- Markets jump on any hope that interest rates will fall faster.
- Federal Reserve officials' pushback is set to hit a wall of skepticism.
Game over for inflation – that is what investors want to declare, even as price rises remain uncomfortably high. Optimism is set to boost stocks and weigh on the US Dollar for some time.
The US reported a monthly increase of 0.3% in the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) in December, as expected. But, that is an annualized rate of 3.6%. In addition, Core CPI YoY came out at 3.9%, above the 3.8% expected, while headline CPI came out at 0.3% MoM and 3.4% YoY, both above expectations.
Does the mostly stronger-than-expected data imply a surge for the US Dollar and a melting of Gold and stocks? Not so fast.
First, Core CPI YoY still declined to 3.9% – it is improving, just slower than expected. Secondly, as mentioned, markets seem eager to see inflation falling, and the data needs to be a shocker to change that view.
Will the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates in its March meeting? There are two more CPI reports and a couple of Nonfarm Payrolls releases until that meeting. In between, the bank has another rate decision in late January – and plenty of opportunities to speak out.
I expect officials to push back against the notion that borrowing costs will fall around the equinox. They dislike market euphoria and especially the rapid fall of long-term interest rates, reflected in Treasury yields. Inflation could still rear its ugly head if borrowers and consumers remain giddy.
Nevertheless, each hawkish pushback by the central bank will likely receive a mere token nod by investors, a dip before the next risk-on move. All in all, the mix of some proof of falling prices and rosy glasses is set to down the US Dollar, while sending stocks and Gold higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks weak ahead of key Chinese data
AUD/USD remained well on the defensive and flirted with the area of yearly lows near 0.6650 prior to the release of inflation figures and trade balance results in China on Friday.
EUR/USD regains composure and retargets 1.1000
EUR/USD set aside the US CPI-driven decline to the 1.0930 region and regained the upper end of the range near the psychological 1.1000 hurdle prior to the release of US Producer Prices at the end of the week.
Gold at fresh weekly lows post-US CPI
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,020 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% and weighed on XAU/USD after US data showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.
Bitcoin price rekindles hope for $50,000 target as spot BTC trading volumes hit the roof
Bitcoin (BTC) price’s immediate response to the spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval was a 2% correction as traders cashed in on the sell-the-news situation.
US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium
The acceleration of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.