US Consumer Price Index March Preview: Explosive but expected, can it be dangerous?

- March CPI is expected to jump to 2.5% from 1.7% in February and 1.4% in January.
- Fed has said price gains will be temporary and a reversal of last year’s base effect.
- In 2020 annual inflation plunged from 2.5% in January to 0.1% in May.
- Fed has limited the policy impact of price changes with inflation averaging.
- Markets will not react to the jump in CPI if as forecast.
Inflation’s long overdue bill for the pandemic lockdown is at hand.
From January to May last year, with stores closed and most of the US shuttered under mandatory stay at home orders, retail sales collapsed dragging annual consumer price gains from 2.5% in January to 0.1% five months later.
A year later the US economy is verging on explosive growth and the revival of consumption has returned demand and price levels to normal.
Inflation reporting, however, for the next six months or so, will be anything but normal.
The March Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise 0.5% after increasing 0.4% in February. Core CPI is forecast to add 0.2% following a 0.1% gain in February. There is nothing unusual in those numbers.
The core annual rate should climb to 1.6% in March from 1.3%, high for a single month but not shocking. It is the headline rate that promises to be exceptional. Overall CPI is projected to rocket to 2.5% in March from 1.7% in February, a gain of almost 50% in a single month, from January’s 1.4% it is almost 80% higher.
The explanation lies in the comparative nature of annual inflation.
Base effect of Consumer Price Index
Consumer prices are measured from a standard set of items that is tracked from month to month and compared as an index to a base year.
In normal economic circumstances the monthly changes are relatively uniform and the annual trend is gradual.
Last year the monthly variation went from 0.2% in January and 0.1% in February to -0.3% in March an astonishing -0.7% in April.
CPI
The index itself in 2020 went from 258.678 in February to 258.115 in March and 256.389 in April, the bottom of the pandemic lockdown.
Consumer Price Index (n.s.a.)
By February of this year the index had recovered to 263.014. The percentage comparison of those two February index reading gives the annual CPI measure, 1.7%.
Even if the March index this year were unchanged from February, the annual CPI would rise to 1.9% because the March 2020 index dropped as above.
If the April index was again unchanged the CPI would rise to 2.6% because the index for April 2020 fell again.
As it is, the index will rise in March by an expected 0.5%, the base will be higher and so the estimated CPI rate of 2.5% rather than 1.9% if the base had been stable. April will have an even higher annual rate because last year’s equivalent index was the lowest of the price reaction.
This unusual drop in the index in March, April and May last year is the base effect that many analysts and the Federal Reserve have been citing as the source of the rapidly rising inflation rate.
Federal Reserve response
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said repeatedly that he and the governors view the coming inflation spike as temporary, a product of the calculation process.
In this judgement they are undoubtably correct. Prices changes have resumed a normal curve and as soon as the rate comparison moves past the aberrant months of the lockdown, the 12-month difference will reflect a much smaller price gap.
The Fed’s new inflation averaging policy, adopted last September was a fortuitous change unconnected to the pandemic but perfectly suited to the current circumstances. It will permit the governors to ignore the coming increases in prices without the markets speculating on a policy response.
The transitory nature of the price elevation is the main reason the Fed has been willing to maintain its $120 billion a month in bond purchases, repressing short-term rates.
Last year’s base effect, now becoming evident in the inflation numbers, has had an exaggerated impact on the markets, because it is compounded by the vast amount of deficit spending pouring out of Washington.
Interest rates at the medium and longer end of the yield curve have not moved sharply higher this year, because of the pending spike in inflation in the next few months.
US 10-year Treasury yield
CNBC
Credit markets are concerned that the many trillions in pandemic relief combined with an accelerating economy could produce actual inflation, liquidity compounded by demand.
Conclusion
By itself the base effect on inflation does not produce a long term change in inflation and inflation expectations. It expires with the extraordinary circumstance that produced it.
Credit markets are wary that the kick to inflation given by last year’s statistical fluke could merge with higher demand and liquidity driven prices changes.
Equities and currencies are watching how much higher US rates will go if inflation is stronger than forecast.
There is as yet no sign that prices have undergone a substantial development, but the next five or six months are going to be a nervous time for the markets and the Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with the Treasury yields amid rising inflation expectations. Europe's covid concerns continue to undermine the euro. German ZEW and US CPI awaited.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Bitcoin a “caged bull” with little resistance ahead as BTC still in price discovery mode
Bitcoin price continues to struggle to reach a record high above $60,000. However, BTC demand and on-chain data suggest a bullish outlook for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone indicates Bitcoin is in price discovery, far from reaching the cycle top.
Weekly outlook: Inflation in the spotlight
Inflation and inflation expectations are likely to be in the spotlight in the coming week. We saw a decline in US inflation expectations this week and with that, a decline in bond yields that pressured the dollar.