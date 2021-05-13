On Wednesday markets were stunned by the strongest US CPI data print since 1981 and it was a big shock to markets. Even Fed’s Clarida said he was ‘surprised’. Most analysts were expecting higher CPI, but not this high and certainly not to be rising this quickly. The reaction midweek was marked. Eurodollar futures slammed lower (implying sooner Fed rate hikes), equities sold off, and the USDJPY soared higher. The USDJPY pair should remain supported. Next week watch for real yields. If real yields move higher then that creates some downward pressure for gold.
Other key events from the past week
USD: Inflation data, May 12: The Federal Reserve expected a temporary spike higher in inflation, but this was a huge rise. As flagged last week a sharp move higher may have investors pricing in an early US interest rate rise.
Gold: Capped for now, May 13: Gold faces a headwind from the strong USD on the US CPI beat. Gold traders should watch real yields (bonds minus inflation). Rising real yields keeps gold prices pressured lower and vice versa.
FTSE100: Bounces midweek, May 14: Global indices fell lower at the start of the week. However, remember that if/when the selling in equity markets stop some analysts consider the FTSE 100 remains undervalued and is on course to fill the gap to 7500 by year-end. Does the FTSE 100 offer value right now?
Key events for the coming week
AUD: Rate meeting minutes, May 18: The RBA is focusing on labour data right now. Will the minutes reveal any more detail of what they want to see in the labour market before announcing bond tapering? It could be helpful for traders.
EUR: PMI data, May 21: European PMI data will reveal the level of optimism that Europe’s purchase managers are feeling. However, expect the main driver of the EURUSD to remain to be the German Bund and US 10 year yield spread.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.4050 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Ethereum’s liquidity crisis will make ETH a safe haven asset
Ethereum could position itself as a safe haven asset as the network moves toward the upcoming London upgrade. Ether supply has been steadily decreasing since mid-2020, causing a liquidity crisis for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.