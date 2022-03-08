Risk sentiment remains weak, volatility HIGH, sudden up and downs are a result of uncertainty & price jumps mostly result from day-trading, and not long-term positioning.

German equities stepped into the correction territory and the global earnings revisions turned negative. Investors watch oil and commodities, but also the American LNG exporter and cybersecurity stocks that are boosted by the Ukrainian war worries. I give a list of stocks that are interesting to watch for the coming months.

In the FX, the US dollar remains strong, the euro weakens against the major peers including the Australian and Canadian dollars, the British pound and the Swiss franc. All eyes are on Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) decision.

Elsewhere, the US equities had their worst day since October 2020 and the S&P500 is also about to print a death cross formation on its daily chart.

Gold, on the other hand, saw a decent resistance at the $2000 level, yet the war environment could well justify an advance to fresh all-time-high level for the precious metal.