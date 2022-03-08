Risk sentiment remains weak, volatility HIGH, sudden up and downs are a result of uncertainty & price jumps mostly result from day-trading, and not long-term positioning.
German equities stepped into the correction territory and the global earnings revisions turned negative. Investors watch oil and commodities, but also the American LNG exporter and cybersecurity stocks that are boosted by the Ukrainian war worries. I give a list of stocks that are interesting to watch for the coming months.
In the FX, the US dollar remains strong, the euro weakens against the major peers including the Australian and Canadian dollars, the British pound and the Swiss franc. All eyes are on Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) decision.
Elsewhere, the US equities had their worst day since October 2020 and the S&P500 is also about to print a death cross formation on its daily chart.
Gold, on the other hand, saw a decent resistance at the $2000 level, yet the war environment could well justify an advance to fresh all-time-high level for the precious metal.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
