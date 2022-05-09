Recap Week of 5/02 – 5/06: Friday, April 29, the S&P had a huge decline of – 155.,57, into the weekend of the Solar Eclipse. Monday, the S&P opened with a 28 handle rally into a 10:36 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 96 handles into a 2:44 PM low of the day at 4062.51.
From that low, the S&P rallied 139 handles into mid-day Tuesday. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 50 handles lower into mid-day Wednesday, which was Fed day. The S&P then rallied, following the Fed announcement, 159 handles into a 3:52 PM high of the day. From that high, the
S&P declined 249 handles into Friday’s opening for a 9:56 AM low of the day at 4067.91. Please note this was a retest of Monday’s low and found support about 5 handles above Monday’s low. As I see it, Monday’s low was the Solar Eclipse low and the key times give you the key prices.
Monday’s low turned out to be the key support level for the entire week. From the Friday AM low, the S&P rallied 90 handles into an 11:24 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 72 handles lower into a 3:26 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 83 handles into the close.
5/06 – Following a huge roller coaster week and a big drop into Friday AM, the major indices managed to recover about half of the loses per the following closes: DJIA – 96.60; S&P 500 – 23.53; and the Nasdaq Composite – 173.03.
Looking ahead - Next week has the potential even more volatility. Our next major Astro point is 5/09 AC when Mercury will turn Retrograde.
The Now Index is in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts.
This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
. A. 5/09 AC – Mercury in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
- 5/10 AC – Geo Jupiter enters Aries. Important change in trend Oats. Also, Coffee, Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver,
Sugar, & Wheat.
- 5/11 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.
- 5/12 AC – Saturn Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 5/13 AC– Moon’s North Node Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 5/13 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.
- 5/13 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
- 5/13 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals,
Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
Stock Market Key Dates –
5/12 = 813 Music Math days > 2/19/2000 Major Top
5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top
5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 MAJOR TOP
5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP
Fibonacci – 5/3, 5/12, 5/16. 5/28
Astro – 5/2, 5/4, 5/9, 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27* lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4060 Resistance – 4240, 4320
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4060 Resistance – 4240, 4320
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
