Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out

- Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end.
- Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025.
- The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
There is life beyond New Year's parties – for those trading markets, there is room for volatility and action in the days around the holiday.
1) End-of-year flows may trigger wild price action
Tuesday, especially toward the end of the European session. Money managers receive "report cards" at the end of each quarter and, more importantly, at the end of the calendar year. In 2024, Stocks, Gold, and the US Dollar rose, but at an uneven pace.
To hold onto the right share of each asset, managers need to sell and buy assets. Most have already adjusted their portfolios according to changes in valuations, but some last-minute adjustments always occur.
Moreover, this scramble comes on top of low liquidity, as many market participants are off for the whole week. That means irrational price action on December 31, which is then – at least partially – undone on January 2. The full price action is set to return only next week.
2) Jobless Claims provide first opportunity to react to data in 2025
Thursday, 13:30 GMT. Weekly unemployment claims are considered the "canary in the coalmine" to any deterioration in the labor market. In recent months, these have been depressed, pointing to a healthy demand for workers.
The release on January 2 is for the week that ended on December 27. It is set to show an outcome similar to the 219K reported in the previous week. An outcome closer to 200K would boost the US Dollar and Stocks while pressing on Gold. A figure above 230K would do the opposite.
Any significant deviation could result in substantial price action. Some traders will have returned to markets after the holiday with fresh energy, while others are still off for the week. The illiquidity means small orders could trigger bigger moves.
3) ISM Manufacturing PMI may trigger fireworks
Friday, 15:00. The first Friday of the month does not feature Nonfarm Payrolls this time – these are released on January 10. However, enthusiastic traders have the first hint toward that critical release to chew on.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI is a forward-looking snapshot of the sentiment in the industrial sector. It has been struggling lately, hovering below the 50-point threshold separating expansion from contraction.
ISM Manufacturing PMI. Source: FXStreet.
After hitting 48.4 in November, a score of 48.3 is on the cards for December. The Employment component of this indicator came out at 48.1 last time, also pointing to hiring struggles among manufacturers.
Any improvement in both the headline and the employment component would boost Stocks and the US Dollar while weighing on Gold. Another downbeat figure would do the opposite.
I expect an uptick in enthusiasm, allowing those energetic investors who have returned to show their animal spirits and boost markets.
Final Thoughts
The lack of liquidity means many moves, especially on December 31, will be hard to explain. Trade with care – or enjoy the holiday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.0400 in quiet trading day
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0400 to begin the new week. Thin trading conditions cause the activity in financial markets to stay subdued in between Christmas and New Year holidays, making it difficult for the pair to gather directional momentum.
GBP/USD retreats from the 1.2600 area amid modest USD demand
GBP/USD trims near-term gains and changes hand at around 1.2580. The US Dollar swings alongside sentiment in the absence of high-tier data releases. The poor performance of Wall Street helps the Greenback recover some ground in the American session.
Gold stabilizes above $2,600 following previous week's choppy action
Gold holds steady above $2,600 after failing to make a decisive move in either direction in the previous week. Growing expectations for a cautious approach to policy easing by the Fed in 2025 limits XAU/USD's upside heading into the New Year holiday.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin misses Santa rally even as on-chain metrics show signs of price recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $97,000 on Friday, erasing most of the gains from earlier this week, as the largest cryptocurrency missed the so-called Santa Claus rally, the increase in prices prior to and immediately following Christmas Day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.