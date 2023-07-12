The US CPI print on Wednesday at 13:30 UK time sits in a light calendar week for US data. The CPI print is likely to draw significant attention tomorrow to see how the US is doing in its fight against inflation.
Headline inflation is expected to fall again
Over the last year, headline inflation has been consistently falling in the US month over month. Today’s print is expected to show another drop with expectations of a 3.1% print which is down from the 4% prior.
The core inflation print has remained stickier in the US, as it has throughout many other major Western economies. The current reading is 5.3% and that is expected to fall lower to 5%.
What’s likely to move markets
The financial source team has a handy economic data tracker tool that shows the minimum and maximum expectations for the data print. This is helpful in assessing which data releases are needed to surprise markets.
For the headline reading, a print below 2.9% and a core reading below 4.9% will both be below the minimum expected from the economists surveyed. In the case of a low print, investors will be carefully watching gold for potential gains. However, be aware that a lower CPI print has been expected all week, so a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact response’ is also possible.
If the reading comes in above market expectations with a headline reading above 3.3% and a core reading above 5.1% then the USD could find strength again along with yields which would be a natural headwind for silver and gold. Note how gold is around a key daily trend line right now, and traders will likely use this as a reference point for risk. See it marked on the gold chart below.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair has confidently shifted above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is in a bullish trajectory as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to 101.37 ahead of the US CPI.
GBP/USD jumps above the 1.2950 mark ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD surges above the 1.2950 area, hitting the highest since April 2022. Solid UK employment data indicated more Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes. Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations may change based on the US inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US CPI data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.