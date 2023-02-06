The Yen witnessed a lower open this week on reports that the Japanese government had approached Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya about replacing current Governor, Kuroda. There was a mild reversal in the move after government spokesman said the story was not based on fact.
The subsequent upside move in USDJPY has bought a trading opportunity, if the rally can be sustained into our resistance zone.
I have bespoke resistance at 133.72 and 133.79. A bearish BAT formation will be completed at 133.93-134.22. It should be noted that we have a Gap open at 131.18. Gaps tend to get filled.
USD/JPY 8-hour
With the next medium-term support level not seen until 124.29, this offer a great risk/reward sell setup
USD/JPY monthly
Possible short setup:
Selling USDJPY at 133.72 (bespoke resistance).
Stop at 134.82 (above the swing high).
Target 124.30 (medium-term support).
Risk/reward ratio 8.56R.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0800 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is holding steady just shy of the 1.0800 mark in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market tone, as investors assess Friday's US NFP blowout and hawkish Fed expectations. Eurozone data coming up next.
GBP/USD defends gains near 1.2050 amid renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is defending minor bids near 1.2050 in the European session. The Cable finds support from the renewed Brexit optimism, despite a broadly firmer US Dollar. EU said that they have reached a breakthrough on trade reported in NI protocol talks.
Gold bulls need validation from $1,905
Gold price rebounds from monthly low, grinding higher around intraday tops surrounding $1,878 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal snaps a two-day downtrend amid the sluggish US Dollar.
Is this the beginning of the end for crypto bulls?
Bitcoin is the glue that is holding this 2023 bull run intact for Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins. But chinks in BTC bulls’ armor are beginning to show, therefore, investors need to be cautious of a sudden reversal.
The Week Ahead - RBA rate meeting, UK Q4 GDP and earnings
Back in November the RBA hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market.