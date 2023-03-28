The efficiency of financial markets depends, at least in part, on a high level of transparency as to the credit quality of market participants; and credit rating agencies have an important role to play in that regard. At the moment I’m not sure the crop of credit rating agencies in the US are doing such a great job, specifically with regard to their assessments as to the credit quality of the US government. I feel like I’m sort of rooting against the home team, and that’s discomfiting; but the distinction between long-run and short-run considerations is critical to my thinking.
Consider the following thought exercise: Suppose you want to assess the credit quality of some company, and that company has announced a change in the composition of its board. The newcomers have taken issue with the company’s direction under the preceding board. Nothing has really changed yet, but the new board has announced that it’s considering implementing a policy whereby payments to the company’s current vendors and suppliers for work either contracted for or completed would be contingent on renegotiating contracts pertaining to future purchases. Clearly, any counterparty to this company would have to view it as being a less reliable trading partner under the new regime. I think you can probably see where I’m going with this…
Derivatives Litigation Services assists legal teams with litigation when derivative contracts play a role in disputed transactions. The firm offers advice and counsel on a best efforts basis but bears no responsibility for outcomes dictated by mediation or court judgments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 as USD struggles to recover
EUR/USD has regained its traction and rose to the 1.0850 area after having retreated toward 1.0800 earlier in the session. The US Dollar struggles to stage a decisive rebound despite upbeat consumer confidence data from the US, allowing the pair to continue to push higher.
GBP/USD advances to fresh daily highs near 1.2350
Following a correction to the 1.2300 area, GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward 1.2350. Although Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed on Tuesday, the US Dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair gather bullish momentum.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north above $1,950 Premium
Spot gold trades near a daily high of $1,970.03 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover some ground. XAU/USD trimmed half of its Monday’s losses, although a better market mood subdued demand for the bright metal.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
S&P 500: With banking crisis in rear view, market pushes index closer to 4,000
The S&P 500 on Monday moved ahead cautiously without much fanfare after the US government agreed to sell $72 billion worth of Silicon Valley Bank assets to First Citizens Bank (FCNCA).