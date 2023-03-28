Share:

The efficiency of financial markets depends, at least in part, on a high level of transparency as to the credit quality of market participants; and credit rating agencies have an important role to play in that regard. At the moment I’m not sure the crop of credit rating agencies in the US are doing such a great job, specifically with regard to their assessments as to the credit quality of the US government. I feel like I’m sort of rooting against the home team, and that’s discomfiting; but the distinction between long-run and short-run considerations is critical to my thinking.

Consider the following thought exercise: Suppose you want to assess the credit quality of some company, and that company has announced a change in the composition of its board. The newcomers have taken issue with the company’s direction under the preceding board. Nothing has really changed yet, but the new board has announced that it’s considering implementing a policy whereby payments to the company’s current vendors and suppliers for work either contracted for or completed would be contingent on renegotiating contracts pertaining to future purchases. Clearly, any counterparty to this company would have to view it as being a less reliable trading partner under the new regime. I think you can probably see where I’m going with this…

Read the full article