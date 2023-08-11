In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire breaks down the structure behind the new “sanction-proof” BRICS gold-backed world settlement currency, and provides a teaser ahead of the upcoming BRICS Plus summit.
The whistleblower digs deeper into gold’s potential as a first-tier asset class alternative to high counterparty-risk US treasuries, and shares his thoughts on how the Federal Reserve has been so wrong-footed by gold in recent months.
Timestamps
00:00 Start
03:00 An update on short-term price action for gold and silver
06:15 Evidence that gold is being employed as “fire insurance” against risk?
13:52 Gold’s classification as a first-tier asset class
18:05 Speculators being wrong-footed by delayed COMEX reporting
23:13 A teaser ahead of the BRICS summit on 23-25 August
25:56 A new world economic order?
30:30 How did the FED get gold so wrong?
38:12 Are the US being pressured into complying with Basel III NSFR standards?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
