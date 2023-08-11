Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire breaks down the structure behind the new “sanction-proof” BRICS gold-backed world settlement currency, and provides a teaser ahead of the upcoming BRICS Plus summit.

The whistleblower digs deeper into gold’s potential as a first-tier asset class alternative to high counterparty-risk US treasuries, and shares his thoughts on how the Federal Reserve has been so wrong-footed by gold in recent months.

Timestamps

00:00 Start

03:00 An update on short-term price action for gold and silver

06:15 Evidence that gold is being employed as “fire insurance” against risk?

13:52 Gold’s classification as a first-tier asset class

18:05 Speculators being wrong-footed by delayed COMEX reporting

23:13 A teaser ahead of the BRICS summit on 23-25 August

25:56 A new world economic order?

30:30 How did the FED get gold so wrong?

38:12 Are the US being pressured into complying with Basel III NSFR standards?