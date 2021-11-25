WTI oil futures are striving to overstep the curbing 50-day simple moving average (SMA) after the pullback from the 7-year high rebounded at the 75.00 handle. The 200-day SMA is defending the bigger bullish structure, while the 50 and 100-day SMAs are endorsing the short-term uptrend in the pair.
The short-term oscillators are suggesting that the negative momentum may be running out of steam. The MACD is slightly in the negative region but is flattening below its red trigger line, indicating that negative forces are somewhat subsiding. That said, the RSI is signaling that upside forces are lacking a convincing upwards drive, while the positively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting gains in the pair.
In the positive scenario - reinforced by the lower Bollinger band - buyers could face an immediate zone of resistance between the 50-day SMA at 78.76 and the 79.86 level, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 61.77 until 85.39. Overstepping this, the price may push higher to test the upper Bollinger band at 83.28. If buying interest intensifies, the bulls could then challenge the seven-year high of 85.39 and the nearby 86.39 barriers, achieved in October 2014. Resuming the climb, the price may then target the 88.17 inside swing low from the early part of October 2014 and the 90.50 border.
If price gains remain capped by the 50-day SMA at 78.76, sellers could encounter preliminary downside limitations from the nearby 38.2% Fibo of 76.37, the lower Bollinger band and the 75.00 hurdles. Dipping past the 75.00 mark, an upside defence formed between the 100-day SMA at 74.20 and the 72.71 obstacle could prove to be a tough boundary for sellers to conquer. If bearish pressures persist, a possible supportive trend line, pulled from the 34.02 trough could deter a deeper decline from challenging the 69.39-70.84 buffer zone, where the 200-day SMA also resides. Slightly lower, the 67.35 barrier could be a critical defense to cement a return of the bearish bias in the bigger picture.
Summarizing, WTI oil futures are sustaining a bullish bearing above the 75.00 psychological number and the 72.71-74.20 support band. Negative concerns could grow with a dive past the 69.39-70.84 boundary.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: $1,800 likely to cap XAU/USD’s road to recovery
The precious metal is in the green zone for the first time this week, attempting to recover a part of Wednesday’s sell-off to three-week lows of $1,779. Thanksgiving Holiday in the US offers little motivation to the dollar bulls.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.