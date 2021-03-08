Gold’s negative tendencies are picking up again after the yellow metal found some footing around the level of 1,687, logging a nine-month low, ahead of the significant support zone of 1,660-1,682. The gold scale seems to be tilting increasingly negative, as the bearish Ichimoku lines, which have controlled the commodity from the level of 1,876, are continuing to curb improvements in the price.
The falling 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs), and their recent bearish crossovers of the 200-day SMA, appear to be bolstering the doom and gloom in the precious metal.
The short-term oscillators are also reflecting stubborn negative sentiment. The MACD is keeping some distance below the zero threshold and is falling underneath its red trigger line, while the RSI, which is trailing beneath the 30 mark, is looking set to dip deeper into oversold territory. The stochastic %K line has yet to signify any pickup in positive momentum, thus the oscillator is giving weight to the downside.
If selling interest persists, the initial deterrent could be the nine-month low of 1,687 ahead of the critical support section of 1,660-1,682, which contains the June 2020 trough of the rally that pushed the commodity to it’s all-time high of 2,074. Should this foundation break apart, the price may dive towards the 1,643 barrier, identified in March 2020, before the bears challenge the 1,600 handle.
Otherwise, if buyers guide the price northwards, first resistance could develop from the 1,717 border ahead of the 1,741 nearby high. Next, the red Tenkan-sen line at 1,749 may provide some friction prior to the key resistance band of 1,757-1,764. Successfully overstepping this too, the bulls may then hit the blue Kijun-sen line at 1,778 before propelling for the 1,816 resistance.
Summarizing, gold’s bearish demeanour could sustain its downward trajectory if the price continues to deteriorate below the SMAs and the Ichimoku lines.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.