The Swiss National Bank continued to tighten its monetary policy by raising its key interest rate by 50 points to 1.5% today. This decision is broadly in line with the market expectations of economists prior to the Credit Suisse story. The decision mainly shares the same logic with that of the Fed and the ECB: It is important to move within market expectations to avoid market chaos.
The SNB has raised rates by 225 bp over the recent tightening cycle, less than the Fed (475 bp) and the ECB (350 bp) did. However, this has not been a problem for the CHF, which is roughly at the same level as a year ago against the dollar and has strengthened against the euro for several reasons.
The Swiss central bank had more room to manoeuvre thanks to lower inflation. At 3.4%, it is still a concern but not as much of a problem as in the US (6%) or the eurozone (8.5%). Adjusted for inflation, real interest rates in Switzerland are not as deeply negative as in most other developed countries.
In addition, the SNB continues to signal its willingness to act in the foreign exchange market by selling some of its huge reserves. Such moves quickly strengthen the franc, contributing to pressure on import prices, but indirectly affecting general financial conditions.
At the same time, in its comments on the interest rate decision, the SNB indicated its willingness to raise rates further, citing strong second round effects and high inflationary pressures abroad.
In our view, the Credit Suisse case has increased the need for a rate hike to make Swiss franc deposits more attractive for foreigners. This is a U-turn of the policy of the past decade of capital inflows amid “global zero interest rates”. Now that interest rates are significantly higher in the US and Europe, and with UBS and the risk of "contagion" from Credit Suisse constantly in the news, Switzerland will have to actively compete for global deposits in order not to provoke unnecessary pressure on the franc.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024