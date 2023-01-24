According to Markit's preliminary estimates of business activity, the Eurozone economy has moved out of contraction and is trying to claw its way into growth. The eurozone composite PMI rose from 49.3 to 50.2, better than the expected 49.8. The rebound was driven by growth in the region's services sector, which responded positively to lower inflation and falling gas prices.
However, these better-than-expected data were insufficient to support further gains for the Euro. On the contrary, the release of stronger German data put pressure on the single currency, which subsequently increased with the release of aggregate data.
We are witnessing a classic sell-off reaction as traders took profits after yesterday's touch above 1.09. It should also be noted that the European equity market is directly linked to the EUR's momentum, as it affects the attractiveness of local assets. The strong data now sets the mood for a more aggressive tightening by the ECB soon, which will weigh more heavily on the region's economy.
Nor can we write off the accumulated fatigue from four months of dollar depreciation. In such an environment, the market may be less sensitive to bad news for the dollar and overly sensitive to good news.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0850 as US Dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above 1.0870 after having declined toward 1.0830 with the initial reaction to US PMI data. With Wall Street's main indexes recovering from session lows, the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300, stays in red
GBP/USD continues to trade in negative territory slightly above 1.2300 despite having erased a portion of its daily losses. Following the initial positive reaction to the US PMI data, the US Dollar Index retreated toward 102.00, helping the pair rebound.
Gold regains traction, climbs above $1,930
Gold price has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield reversed its direction and fell below 3.5% after having gained nearly 1% after the US PMI data and allowed XAU/USD to rebound.
St Maarten adopts Tron as legal tender, here’s what to expect from TRX price
St Maarten revealed plans to adopt Tron as legal tender, marking a major milestone for the open-source blockchain-based operating system. The proof-of-stake blockchain was chosen by the island nation to boost its appeal for travelers.
Wake Up Wall Street: SPY rally set to stall until earnings fall
Another roaring US session for risk assets saw the NASDAQ again surge over 2% and the other leading indices all close strongly higher. Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 24.