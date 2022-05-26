Another relief bounce is underway in equities, but questions linger over how long it can last.
Investors keep on dip buying
“Another attempt at a relief rally is underway across equities, with a fairly substantial bounce across European and US markets coming in the wake of last night’s Fed minutes. While these minutes didn’t really add much to the outlook for monetary policy, they did at least calm fears that a faster pace of tightening is on the way. But beyond bargain hunting there seems little concrete rationale for the bounce, which leaves investors wondering whether next week will see yet another dramatic reversal in stocks.”
Dollar subdued in Thursday trading
“The Fed minutes have stabilised equities, but have put pressure on the greenback in the short-term. Contrary to expectations, the Fed seems content with the current pace of tightening, conscious that a bigger rise in rates increases the chance of a recession. This has helped the euro and sterling to reverse their morning weakness, although the sharply-diverging economic outlooks will reassert themselves in the coming weeks”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and reclaimed 1.0700 in the American trading hours. The better-than-expected Pending Home Sales data from the US seem to be helping the market mood improve and making it difficult for the dollar tı stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.2600
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and retreated below 1.2600 in the second half of the day. Although the dollar stays on the back foot amid improving market mood in the American session, the pair is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold pressures weekly lows amid soaring equities
Gold seesaws between gains and losses this Thursday, although holding near the lower end of its weekly range. XAU spiked early in the US session to post a daily high of $1,853.5, currently trading at around $1,847.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
